Christian Priest spat upon and insulted by Jewish settlers in Jerusalem
‘Dishonoring Christian religious symbols is an old religious duty in Judaism. Spitting on the cross, and especially on the Crucifix, and spitting when a Jew passes a church, have been obligatory from around AD 200 for pious Jews. In the past, when the danger of anti-Judaic hostility was a real one, pious Jews were commanded by their rabbis either to spit so that the reason for doing so would be unknown, or to spit onto their chests, not actually on the cross or openly before the church. The increasing strength of the Jewish state has caused these customs to become more open again but there should be no mistake: Spitting on the cross is considered an act of traditional Jewish piety…’
—Professor Israel Shahak
‘I still remember old Jews spitting while passing by a church, and cursing the dead while passing by a Christian cemetery. Last year in Jerusalem, a Jew decided to refresh the tradition by spitting at the Holy Cross carried in the procession along the city…Even today, Jews in Israel refer to Jesus by the demeaning word ‘Yeshu’ (instead of Yeshua), meaning ‘Perish his name’.
—Israel Shamir, Israeli Jew turned Christian writer
#1 by James Benn on 09/14/2017 - 9:34
“Such blind extremism and hatred will only increase our ties with our holy city, which is our spiritual and national capital and an incubator for our most important holy sites,” he [Father Atallah Hanna, Archbishop of the Palestinian Orthodox Church in Occupied Jerusalem] said.
Oh dear. This doesn’t auger well at all. I mean, ya got two major religions … and a criminal cult … ALL laying claim to the same piece of real estate. How can it end? … except in tears.
But you have to wonder what the argument, at root, is all about. Why do Jews insisting on spitting? Why the contempt? Why the animus? Why the spite?
Christ, after all, was a figure of tolerance. Why so intolerant … of tolerance?
Mind you, Christ was definitely intolerant of Pharisees, it must be admitted.
And money lenders.
Maybe that’s what the argument, after all this time, at the end of the day and the going down of the sun, is, after all, all about? … THE MONEY!