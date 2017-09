Drunken bigot attacks Jewish mom, daughter whom he mistook for Muslims

ed note–CHA-CHING! Rejoicing heard throughout the hellish halls of Judea, Inc now that hatred of Muslims and of Islam–which began as a JUDAIC operation, remember–has now changed hands, exactly as planned, and is now going to be seen as a white, Christian phenomenon, thus giving the perps who lit the fire in the first place–the pro-Israel warmongers who needed this ‘clash of civilizations’ between Islam and Christianity the way that a dentist needs tooth decay if he is to remain in business–an opportunity to change into their new disguise, i.e. advocates for Muslims.

Hate to say we told ya so, but we told ya so…Years ago as the growling campaign on the part of idiot White Nationalists against DEM MOOZLUMS was just beginning to make inroads into the 9/11 Anti-Zionist/Truth Movement, a handful of individuals, most notably the irreplaceable Mike Piper and those associated with this website, warned that it was a trap being set so that eventually Israel and the various arsonists in her hire initially responsible for lighting that inferno known as the ‘War on Terror’ could slip out the back door and leave White Conservative Christians holding the blame bag.

Please note the comments of one Albert Fox Cahn, a lawyer of the Hebraic persuasion who is legal council to CAIR’s New York Chapter–

‘This tragic attack shows why Muslims and Jews must unite against religious bigotry.’

As we said earlier, CHA–CHING!!!

Oh, to be a bug on the wall listening in on all the pissing and moaning taking place on the part of proud WNs once this disaster known as the ‘Clash of Civilizations’ reaches its climax and they begin ruminating that perhaps it wasn’t such a good idea after all to fall into that trap laid for them by Judea, Inc.