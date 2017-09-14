Trump’s Terrible Poll Numbers Show That He’s Lost The Jews

Has President Trump’s effort to reach out to Jewish voters hit a brick wall with everyone but the Orthodox?

ed note–yet another example of Judaic slight of hand. Trump NEVER HAD ‘the Jews’. As a group, both on the right and the left making up Judea Inc, the Jews did everything they could in preventing his being elected and now, in the stinging defeat of that failed endeavor, are attempting to get him removed.

Forward

A new survey commissioned by the American Jewish Committee suggests that Trump is facing overwhelming disapproval among Jewish voters on almost all issues.

With a staggering 77% disapproval rate among Jewish voters and only 21% viewing Trump positively, the poll indicates that Jews hold a significantly worse view of the president than the ovrerall population.

The finding that Jewish Americans overwhelmingly vote Democratic and disapprove of Republican presidents comes as no surprise and is in line with a years-long trend among Jewish voters. However, it also indicates that Trump’s focus on improving relations with Israel and putting an end to tensions that existed between the U.S. administration and the Israeli government during the Obama presidency, did little to change his perception among Jewish voters.

According to the AJC poll, only 40% of American Jews approve of the way Trump is handling U.S.-Israel relations (of them 18% approve strongly and 22% somewhat approve) while 54% disapprove. While still in the negatives, this is the area where Trump performs best with Jewish Americans. Others issues tested by the AJC included terrorism, Iran’s nuclear plan, NATO, immigration, and race relations.

“What this means is that a pro-Israel agenda is necessary, but not sufficient for winning over the American Jewish community,” said Democratic pollster Mark Mellman. “Jewish Americans don’t like Donald Trump, and his stated policies on Israel aren’t enough to change their view.”

Although poll numbers vary, Hillary Clinton won about 70% of the Jewish vote in the November 2016 vote.

Republicans have seen the fraught relations between Obama and the Netanyahu government as an opening in their efforts to peel away Jewish voters, historically aligned with the Democratic Party. Trump had stressed throughout his campaign his intention to mend fences with Israel, to do away with the Iranian nuclear deal which Israel opposed, and to ease pressure on West Bank settlement building. Still, he fares worse than Obama on the question of relations with Israel. Obama, in the last year of his presidency, had 49% of Jewish Americans disapproving of the way he conducted relations with Israel, compared to 48% approving.

Trump’s relative success in gaining Jewish American’s approval when it comes to his relations with Israel, does not seem to have the impact Republicans had expected. The Israel issue cannot, the poll suggests, be leveraged to improve Trump’s overall standing with Jewish Americans.

“In my focus groups, Jews do recognize and appreciate the more constructive relationship the administration has had with Israel,” said Republican pollster Frank Luntz. “But they are still more likely to be partisan Democrats than the population overall, so I’m not surprised at the results.” Asked if this means being pro-Israel would never be enough for Trump to win over Jewish voters, Luntz replied “correct.”

While the idea of focusing on Israel as a way to reach Jewish voters did not pan out, the AJC survey may indicate that Republicans were right to bet on Orthodox Jews as their main base of support in the Jewish community.