America fears China’s geo-political power more than China’s economic might

THE DURAN – Economically, the US had similar issues with Japan in the 1980s as it does with China today, but hardly anyone in the US spoke of ‘war’ with Japan then. This is due to the difference in Japan’s geo-political position vis-a-vis that of China. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/17/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.