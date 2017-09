Elite Epidemic: At Least 10 US Mayors Accused of Child Sex Crimes in Just the Last Year

TFTP – As TFTP reported yesterday, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has resigned after a fifth victim has come forward and alleged the mayor raped him as a child—it was his cousin. While this is certainly a massive revelation, it is important to note that Ed Murray is only one name on a long list of mayors accused of child sex-related crimes since 2016. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/17/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.