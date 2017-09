How They Do It–Neo-Nazi rally on Yom Kippur gets approval by Swedish government

Rally by neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement planned for Yom Kippur approved by police; rally to take place near synagogue in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second largest city; president of Jewish community: ‘This is an outrage.’

ed note–keep in mind that all forms of pro-Nazi expressions are OUTLAWED throughout Europe, and therefore as much as organized Jewish interests may make the NOISES of ‘opposing’ this rally, the fact is that it works to their advantage 666%, just as it does in other locales where neo-Nazi knuckledraggers and Neanderthals come out and make loud and jramatic gestures that wind up solidifying the hold over the Gentile mind that Judea, Inc has spent decades and million$ cultivating, something to obviously factor into our understanding of things the next time Anglin and the rest of the ‘stormers’ engage in some kind of over-the-top business that makes international headlines in the JMSM for the 1,000th time in recent history.

ynet

Sweden’s Jewish community has expressed outrage by local police allowing the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM), a neo-Nazi organization, to hold a rally near the Gothenburg synagogue during Yom Kippur.

“This is an outrage,” said Aron Verstandig, president of Sweden’s Jewish community. “This is the only day of the year when many Jews—even those who are usually non-observant—come to the synagogue to pray. On this day, of all days, police have decided to permit this neo-Nazi organization to march in the streets of Gothenburg, a mere stone’s throw away from the synagogue.”

The Swedish Jewish community declared a public struggle against the police’s decision, emphasizing besides the fear for their safety and security, the march also raises highly unpleasant connotations for Jews, as during the Holocaust, Nazis often committed their worst atrocities during important days on the Hebrew calendar.

The Jewish community called upon the police to rescind the permit or move the rally to the city’s outskirts, far away from the main thoroughfares where the synagogue is located. Several organizations intend to protest the decision.

At the beginning of the year, the anti-racism Expo Foundation claimed the NRM movement was the driving force behind Neo-Nazism in Sweden in 2016 and was responsible for crime and violence in that context.