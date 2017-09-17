ITALY – Belgian Tourist Sexually Assaulted in Rome By Israeli Jew

Ed-note – YNET does not mention it but this Jew wanted to rape her on the steps of one of Rome’s most famous churches, the Basilica di Santa Maria in Aracoeli, above the central Piazza Venezia.

YNET – olice in Rome are investigating a complaint made by a 23-year-old Belgian student claiming that a young Israeli security guard who works in the city’s Fiumicino Airport sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her.

According to the 26-year-old Israeli, all sexual relations were mutually consensual.

The alleged assault, which was reported in Italian media, took place overnight Wednesday after the two met in a local pub.

The Israeli was arrested and questioned before being released to house arrest while the investigation continues.

The investigative team, headed by Antonio Di Magio, are in the midst of examining the evidence and gathering further information to verify the testimony provided by the complainant and the suspect.

According to the student’s testimony, she met the Israeli security guard in a pub in Rome and after their first drink, they separated from their friends and went for a walk.

As the two stood at the staircase of the Piazza del Campidoglio, they kissed.

Later on, she claimed, the Israeli took down his pants and tried to rape her.

Three policemen ran over when the girl screamed and arrested the suspect. The woman claimed she had no intention of having sexual relations.

The Israeli suspect denied all the allegations, saying the two had fun together, had drunk together, and that she had shown an interest in him.