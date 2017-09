UK PM: Israel is a ‘remarkable country’

MEMO – British Prime Minister Theresa May celebrated the Balfour Declaration at a dinner held on Wednesday to welcome the Jewish New Year, crediting it for creating the “remarkable country of Israel”, according to Ynet News. The dinner, held at the British Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street, was attended by senior politicians and members of the Jewish community in the UK. “We look forward to [marking] the centenary of the Balfour Declaration in November,” she opened. “Born of that letter, the pen of Balfour, and of the efforts of so many people, is a remarkable country.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/17/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.