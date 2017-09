Vladimir Putin and Russia versus Zionist Fairytales

NEO – Did you read the latest news that Vladimir Putin is rich and evil? Oh, you don’t read anymore, more power to you. Fake news has it that the Russian president has a new “secret” holiday mansion worth untold millions. Furthermore, some of the stories tell of Putin being the world’s richest and most evil man. For those of you who do not believe in fairytales, here’s a candid look at what Russians are really up against. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/17/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.