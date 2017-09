Trump to Netanyahu: ‘Good Chance’ for Peace Between Israel and the Palestinians

Netanyahu tells U.S. president he wants to address the ‘terrible’ Iranian nuclear deal while Trump changes the subject to talk about ‘peace’ with the Palestinians

ed note–as we have discussed here many, many times, Trump’s stated goal of resolving the situation between Judea, Inc and those unfortunate souls who find themselves living in too-close proximity to her and her radioactive nature can be summed up thus–At this particular point in time, it is in the interests of the US to impose a ‘Pax Americana’ upon the situation in the Middle East before other regional players, including Russia, Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, fill the vacuum with their own ‘final solution’ to this seemingly intractable problem.

Having said this, no one should make the mistake of thinking then that Trump’s ‘peace’ talk is just ‘business as usual’ and cut from the same cloth as similar platitudes that have made the airwaves during previous administrations. What is obviously different about this can be summed up in 4 words–‘Syria, Iran, Hezbollah, Russia.’ The fear on the part of the PTB is that the success of this ‘Crescent and Cross’ alliance is something that–similar to Iran’s 1979 Revolution–can be copied and then re-applied in other areas where Judea, Inc seeks to instigate instability, terrorism, and political chaos and this is something that obviously has an otherwise Zionist-compliant American empire nervous, hence why this time Trump and his people ‘are serious’ about peace.

Of course, the ticking time bomb in all of this is–as usual, surprise, surprise–the Jews, who have always made ‘good talk’ about ‘wanting peace’ but whose notions of ‘peace’ are as much misunderstood by the rest of the sane world as the naive shopkeeper does not understand the full meaning of the phrase ‘an offer you can’t refuse’ when it is uttered to him by some extortionist. For Judea Inc, ‘peace’ means the realization of that thousands-years old dream outlined within the pages of the Torah and the implementation of all its Judeo-centric protocols (no pun intended) where all other systems, whether they be ‘Pax Romana’, ‘Pax Americana’ or whatever–are replaced with ‘Pax Judaica’.

Now, for all those who have their knickers in knot over Trump’s ‘bromance’ with Bibi and the niceties he is forced by the difficult circumstances of his office to perform in such situations, please note (as pointed out in the article) that Bibi was not in the least bit pleased with Trump’s ‘changing the subject’ from ‘Iran’s nuclear program’ to the discussion of ‘peace talks’ between Judea, Inc and those unfortunate souls who find themselves living in too-close proximity to her and to her radioactive nature.

Haaretz

U.S. President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that he wants to achieve an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal and that he still believes doing so is possible.

Trump made the remarks ahead of the hour-long meeting with Netanyahu in New York. A few minutes earlier, he had sent the same message on his Twitter account.

‘We are going to discuss peace between Israel and the Palestinians; it will be a fantastic achievement,” Trump said during a joint press event with Netanyahu prior to their meeting. “We are giving it an absolute go – there is a good chance it can happen. Most people would say there is no chance whatsoever, but I really think we have a chance. I think Israel and the Palestinians would like to see it and the Trump Administration would like to see it…We are working very hard on it and we will see what happens. Historically people say it can’t happen but I say it can happen.’

Netanyahu and his staff have insisted in recent days that his meeting with Trump would focus on Iran, and he seemed a bit surprised by the president’s remarks. He himself said at the press event that he wants to discuss “the terrible nuclear deal with Iran and how to roll back Iran’s growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria.”

He added that he would be happy to discuss the peace process, but stressed that peace with the Palestinians must be accompanied by peace with the Arab states. He concluded by thanking the Trump administration for its diplomatic support in UN institutions, saying its position on Israel at the United Nations has been clear and powerful.

Shortly before the meeting the president tweeted, ‘Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu shortly. Peace in the Middle East would be a truly great legacy for ALL people!’

Prior to Trump’s talk with Netanyahu, which marked the leaders’ first meeting since the president came to Israel in May, senior Israeli and American officials said the two leaders would discuss the nuclear deal between Iran and the great powers and Trump’s efforts to advance the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

Earlier on Monday, Trump vowed to pull out of the nuclear accord if Washington deems that the UN agency monitoring the agreement is not stringent enough in doing so.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly, and like many of his previous speeches to that forum he is expected to focus on the Iranian issue. A day later, Trump is slated to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss jump-starting the peace process.