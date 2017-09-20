God’s chosen blackmailers–Hebrew tries blackmailing his accuser with sex tape of relative

ed note–if they go to such lengths on an individual level, just imagine what they do when when they have the resources of a nation-state behind them and when the stakes are much higher.

JTA

Three people were indicted for participating in a scheme to pressure an alleged sexual abuse victim not to testify against her abuser.

Samuel Israel, charged with sexual abuse of a minor, was arraigned Tuesday along with Tanya Freudenthaler and Vincent Paro, a private detective, acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Tuesday in a statement. The charges included witness tampering, promoting prostitution, and unlawful surveillance.

In March 2016, Israel, who lives in Borough Park, was arrested and indicted for sexually abusing the woman when she was only 12 years old.

According to the Gonzalez statement, Israel allegedly paid Parco in July 2016 to film compromising videos of a relative of the woman to intimidate her in to not cooperating with the investigation.

Parco allegedly enlisted Freudenthaler to lure the relative to a hotel in December, where she had set up equipment to record the relative having sex with a prostitute whom she had hired.

The video equipment did not work properly, so Freudenthaler hired an additional prostitute and recorded the relative having sex with the two women, according to the indictment.