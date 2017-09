Netanyahu Vows To Settle 200,000 Israeli Jews in “Kurdistan” once independence is declared

VOLTAIRE – According to the magazine Israel-Kurd based in Erbil, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and Massoud Barzani, the self-appointed President of the future independent Kurdistan, have reached a secret agreement. Tel-Aviv is committed to installing 200 000 Israelis of Kurdish origin in Kurdistan. The announcement has been widely repeated in the Turkish, Iranian and Arab press. The plan to create a South Sudan and a Kurdistan has been an Israeli military objective following missile development at the end of the nineties. These territories, largely administered by the Israelis, have enabled a rear attack on Egypt and Syria. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

