Ex-CIA agent tweets article blaming Jews for US wars, then apologizes

Valerie Plame Wilson links to piece called ‘America’s Jews are driving America’s wars,’ then says she is of ‘Jewish decent,’ finally says she made a ‘doozy’ of a mistake

ed note–the piece in question written by the very estimable Phil Giraldi, was 100,000% correct, every paragraph, word, letter, punctuation mark and syllable. Please note that our esteemed Hebraic writers at Times of Israel do not do the scholarly thing, which is to debate the facts point by point, but rather engage in the typically Judaic business of screeching, hollering, rending robes and gnashing teeth. That is the Judaic way.

But there is actually a much more important point to be made here concerning all of this. This article should have been written not just years ago, but decades ago, because the facts contained therein were as true yesterday as they are today. Jews as an organized body, ever since chewing their way into the foreign policy apparatus of the USGOV decades ago have been utilizing their energies and resources towards exactly what we see taking place today, which is Uncle Sam and all its economic/military/political might being used as Judea, Inc’s primary attack dog in resurrecting that thousands of years old dream of Pax Judaica with Jerusalem set as the headquarters from which all major decisions emanate.

The problem however is that professionals such as Mr. Giraldi, as much as they would like to, simply cannot pen articles of this type and speak in the kind of frank language necessary in bringing clarity to the situation, and not just because of the stranglehold that Judea, Inc maintains over the discourse, but rather the manner by which certain problematic elements making up the ‘anti-Zionist/911 ‘truth movement’ give Judea, Inc a ‘leg up’ in painting all anti-Zionist discourse as unhinged, hateful, criminal, etc. The tidal wave of Hitler rehabilitationists, Hollerco$t debaters, White Nationalists and others whose only qualification as ‘political scientists’ is that they happen to be pissed off and have a computer by which they can voice their anger over the internet indeed play a vital role vis a vis Israel making sure that sane, serious professionals such as Phil Giraldi do not speak as candidly as our dire situation demands, and when he DOES, as took place with his recent piece , that he receives a healthy dose of holy hell for doing so.

Yes, we can blame ‘the Jews’ for preventing the kind of sane, honest, intelligent discourse that is required for issues of this type, but at the same time, we also have to consider the INDISPENSABLE role that certain unhinged individuals/neighborhoods within ‘duh muuvmnt’ play in assisting Judea, Inc in her drive to silence all opposition to her apocalyptic agenda. If we truly fashion ourselves as political scientists out to find a cure for the various Judaic plagues that threaten to wipe out all life and civilization on earth, there needs to be a meeting of the minds where people retain what works and toss out what does not.

Times of Israel

Valerie Plame Wilson, a former CIA agent and author, came under fire on Thursday after she tweeted a link to a piece titled “America’s Jews are driving America’s wars.”

Wilson, whose identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in former president George W. Bush’s administration in 2003, left the agency in 2005. She initially defended the article, written by Philip Giraldi, but she later backtracked, begging for forgiveness.

The article included statements saying that anyone who touches on the subject of the US-Israeli relationship and American Jews runs the risk of a “quick trip to obscurity” because “Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries.”

Focused on a potential impending war with Iran, it asserts that “what makes the war engine run is provided by American Jews who have taken upon themselves the onerous task of starting a war with a country that does not conceivably threaten the United States.” Giraldi went on to assert, “the issue that nearly all the Iran haters are Jewish has somehow fallen out of sight, as if it does not matter. But it should matter.”

Giraldi cites a list of Jews as “conduits for the false information that led to a war [with Iraq] that has spread and effectively destroyed much of the Middle East.”

His column concludes: “We don’t need a war with Iran because Israel wants one and some rich and powerful American Jews are happy to deliver. Seriously, we don’t need it.”

The column appeared Tuesday on the website The Unz Review, which is funded by Ron Unz, a one-time candidate for governor of California who is Jewish. According to the Washington Examiner, the Anti-Defamation League noted in 2014 that Unz publicizes ideas promoted by anti-Semites and supports anti-Israel ideologies, but does not appear to be anti-Semitic himself.

Wilson initially explained why she shared the column in a series of tweets.

She wrote: “First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don’t imply endorsement. Yes, [the piece is] very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. Just FYI, I am of Jewish decent (sic). I am not in favor of war with Iran, or getting out of the Iran nuclear treaty. There are simply too many who are so ready to go to war. Haven’t we had enough for a while? Read the entire article and try, just for a moment, to put aside your biases and think clearly.”

“OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest,” Wilson tweeted.

“I missed gross undercurrents to this article & didn’t do my homework on the platform this piece came from. Now that I see it, it’s obvious. Apologies all. There is so much there that’s problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again. I’m not perfect and make mistakes. This was a doozy. All I can do is admit them, try to be better, and read more thoroughly next time. Ugh.”

In the past Wilson linked to a story by Giraldi published on the same website that reported Israelis were “dancing” after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Washington Examiner noted. She also complimented Giraldi for another piece titled “Why I Still Dislike Israel.”

Last month, she drew headlines when she started an internet funding campaign intended to raise enough money to buy shares in Twitter so that she could delete US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.