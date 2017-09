FLASHBACK – The phoney «refugee crisis »

VOLTAIRE NET – The President of the German Industrial Federation, Ulrich Grillo, hopes for 800,000 extra foreign workers in Germany. Since European agreements forbid this, and since public opinion is hostile to the idea, he is playing his part in the staged « refugee crisis » in order to force the evolution of the law. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

