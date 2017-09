USrael-Backed Kurdish Factions Colluding with ISIS on Syrian Battlefield

In June 2017, Sergey Surovikin, the commander of Russia’s forces in Syria told media: “According to available reliable information, in early June ISIL terrorists entered into collusion with the command of the Kurdish armed units, which are part of the Democratic Forces Union, left the populated localities of Tadia and al-Hamam located 19 kilometers southwest of Raqqa offering no resistance and headed toward Palmyra.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

