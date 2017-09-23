Catholic Monastery in Israel vandalized for 3rd time



‘The State of Israel must punish those who were responsible for such acts because it could easily lead to serious and unpredictable consequence,’ cautions Council of Catholic Churches in Jerusalem.

ed note–A case of the farmer being upset when he comes out to find his chickens massacred after allowing the fox to guard the henhouse for him.

Of course Israel will not find and punish those responsible, and if she does, it will be merely for show. Those Jews who did this did so only because their religion commands it, to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Also, to all you ‘Christian’ lemmings out there who regularly and willingly drink from the poisoned chalice offered by organized Jewish interests laced with the mind-numbing poison that ‘Islam is out to GETCHA,’ keep in mind that Muslims have been protecting Christian Holy Sites in the Middle East for 1400 years and had something like this taken place in an Islamic country and the guilty persons caught, those responsible would have met with a fate usually reserved for those caught in some capital offense such as molesting children.

Vandals shattered stained-glass windows depicting passages from Jesus, destroyed a statue of the Virgin Mary, and damaged furniture Wednesday night at the Beit Jamal Monastery, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Its the third time in four years the monastery, which is located adjacent to Beit Shemesh outside of Jerusalem, has been vandalized.

In a Friday statement, Bishop Boulos Marcuzzo, Patriarchal Vicar in Jerusalem, called for tolerance after deeming the ransacking “not only an act of vandalism, but an act against the sacredness of the holy places and the faith of people.”

“The Holy Land is deep [with] faith and culture,” continued Marcuzzo. “We must live together with the diversity of beliefs. It is absolutely necessary to accept others, to accept each other in our diversity.”

In a strongly-worded statement, the Council of Catholic Churches in Jerusalem demanded the suspects be arrested and brought to justice.

“The State of Israel, with all its institutions concerned, [must] punish [those] who were responsible for such acts, because they could easily lead to serious and unpredictable consequence, which would be most unwelcome in the current tense religious climate,” the Council cautioned.

Police said an investigation has been opened into the incident.

The monastery was last vandalized in January of last year, when Monks of the Salesian Order discovered dozens of cruciform tombstones knocked over.

In 2013, the same monastery was attacked with a firebomb, which caused minor damage, and the words “price tag” were spray painted on an exterior wall of the building.

The cemetery was also desecrated in a similar incident in 1981.

Following the 2016 vandalism of its cemetery, the Latin Patriarchate called on police to do more to apprehend the suspects, who still have not been arrested.

“We condemn this incident, and remind all that this is not the first of its kind committed in recent years, most of which remain registered as if committed by ‘unknown assailants,’” the organization said at the time.

“Therefore, we urge the police in specific, and the Israeli authorities in general, to invest every possible effort to bring those responsible for these desecrations to justice as soon as possible.”

The Latin Patriarchate continued, “We do hope that more efforts [will] be made to educate all inhabitants of the country to respect each other, despite their different religious backgrounds.”