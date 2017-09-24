Official report finds death of AMIA prosecutor Alberto Nisman was murder, not suicide

ed note–As it is in many cases, the answer to this riddle is to be found in the questions that remain unanswered rather than in the fiction that is presented as fact.

Israel and all her criminal supporters the world over have maintained that the bombing of the Jewish community center in 1994 was Hezbollah, hands down, no questions asked, case closed. The ‘proof’ they have used in stitching together this implausible narrative has been thin at best, but a more accurate description would be anorexic. The weightier evidence points to–drum role please–Israel, surprise, surprise, who, in the interests of further painting Iran as the ‘danger to world peace’ that has been the daily screech/kvetch now since February of 1979, blew up the building herself in one of her made to order false flag operations.

Nisman was of the Hebraic persuasion and enjoyed all sorts of cozy relationships with his ‘extended family’ abroad, including with those in Israel and her intelligence agencies. Therefore the notion that he was an ‘unbiased’ investigator with no personal agenda can be dismissed outright. He was there only for show in maintaining the appearances of procedure and the rule of law but with the results of his ‘investigation’ having been written long before he had even been chosen as the lead investigator in the case.

Now, the obvious question people must ask themselves is WHY such a 20-year ‘investigation’ was even necessary, and the answer to that is very simple–because of the MOU (signed a mere 2 years before Nisman was killed) between the government of Christina Fernandez de Kirchner and the Islamic Republic of Iran which set up the legal provisions whereby an independent body would conduct a proper and thorough investigation of the bombing and render its findings, which would not only absolve Iran of any involvement, but would as well implicate Israel in it, which in and of itself would open up a huge can of worms where other items equally (if not more) problematic would be up for scrutiny and discussion, including but not limited to the 1993 bombing of the Twin Towers, the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City, 9/11, the anthrax attacks, etc, etc, etc.

Now, if indeed Nisman–as the conventional wisdom has it–was prepared to go before the Argentine legislature and give evidence that Kirchner’s government covered up Iran’s involvement in the bombing, there would be no reason whatsoever for Israel to assassinate him. Furthermore, Kirchner’s government was certainly smart enough to know just how bad the implications would be if Nisman were to suddenly die just prior to his testimony.

The operative word here of course is ‘IF’, given that it is somewhere between possible and probable that this was not what was to take place at all. Given the high stakes involved, Nisman was doubtless the target of Argentina’s intelligence and law enforcement apparatus who also doubtless had him dead to rights colluding with/conspiring with Israel’s Mossad and who equally doubtless made it clear to him that unless he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars for espionage that the testimony he was going to give to the Argentine Congress would not only exculpate the Islamic Republic of Iran, but equally important, would directly implicate Israel’s direct role in the bombing.

Of course, surprise, surprise, Israel found out about it ahead of time, as she always does, and decided that the best thing was to put a bullet in his head before he could spill the beans, but not before he was drugged and tortured to find out what kind of information he gave to Argentine intelligence and law enforcement and what kind of deal he cut with them for prosecutorial immunity.

JTA

AMIA Jewish center bombing special prosecutor Alberto Nisman was assassinated by two people, who drugged and beat him and then manipulated the crime scene to make it look like a suicide, according to an official report.

The report was submitted Friday to federal Judge Julián Ercolini and prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, who are investigating the death of the Argentinean prosecutor. If Nisman’s death is investigated as a murder, IT specialist Diego Lagomarsino would be the main suspect.

On January 2015, Lagomarsino said that he went to Nisman’s apartment to give him a “very old” .22 caliber pistol to protect himself. Hours later, Nisman was found dead by a from a bullet for that gun fired from point-blank range above his right ear. So far, Lagomarsino has been charged only for lending the pistol to Nisman.

The report was produced by forensic investigators from the country’s border patrol guard, or Gendarmerie. The new toxicology analysis of Nisman’s body discovered the drug ketamine, an anesthetic mostly used on animals and a party drug. The analysis also found that he had been beaten on his body and that another person tried to subdue and control him.

Taiano reportedly is analyzing whether Nisman’s death occurred on Jan. 18, 2015, the night when his body was found, or on the previous day. In that case, Lagomarsino, could move even more into the spotlight since he was in Nisman’s apartment twice that day. According to La Nacion newspaper, Lagomarsino is under hidden surveillance out of concern that he might flee justice.

Nisman’s body was found on Jan. 18, 2015, hours before he was to present evidence to Argentine lawmakers that President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner covered up Iran’s role in the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that left 85 dead and hundreds wounded.

More than a year after Nisman’s death, the investigation was moved to the federal courts, meaning that the case was being investigated as a political murder rather than as a suicide.

Since then, Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, has led the investigation into Nisman’s death and received death threats. Taiano ordered an interdisciplinary committee to analyze the crime scene and to develop a report.