EU: Military Union Is Budgetary Union

UK COLUMN – Not an “EU Army” but EU military union: The EU is desperately requiring control of its member states’ militaries and budgets. Nobody in Parliament is bothering to mention this. The issue of the European Union desperately requiring control of the military and budgets of EU member states is moving very fast now. CONTINUE READINGCONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/25/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.