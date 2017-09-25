Hoover Dam may be saved by Israeli company

YNET – The Hoover Dam, one of the most iconic dams in the world, now under threat from an invasive species of mussels that interfere with its hydropower operations, may find its salvation with an Israeli water treatment company.

Technology developed by the Israeli company Atlantium Technologies is supposed to prevent the entry of said mussels into the cooling installations of the turbines placed in the dam, which supplies electricity and drinking water to millions of people.

The mussels apparently came from ships that sailed from Asia and made their way to the Colorado River and from there to Lake Mead—the largest water reservoir by volume in the United States, formed by the Hoover Dam.

The mussels have started clogging the turbines that are inside the dam which are powered by the pressure of the waterfall passing through them.

The mussels’ invasion into the dam’s pipeline may completely shut the turbines down and stop electricity supply to two countries.

This is where Atlantium enters the picture. Controlled by Benjamin Kahn, owner of the underwater observatory in Eilat and other places in the world, Atlantium has developed a method to purify water using UV rays, and has recently been informed that it has won a contract to install its technology inside the cooling systems of all turbines in the dam.

The system is supposed to serve as a sieve that will neutralize mussels and other living organisms that come into the pipeline and allow the important power turbines to continue operating