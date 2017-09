Landmark CETA trade deal between Canada and EU enters into force

Ed-note – And the TAFTA, which many believe is dead, will be resurrected soon. This was not voted by the European nation states, the European peoples did not vote for it either, most do not even know about it. It was decided by the EU commission which is unelected, and which, in the case of France for example, dictates 96% of French laws. For those who believe in democracy, freedom, sovereignty, identity, here is yet another example how they are robbing us blind from everything while they divert our attention towards their and our preferred scapegoats: DEM MOOZLEMS! Yes, it is the Muslims who are destroying our nations, our sovereignty, our identity, our cultures, our economies, our infrastructures, our jobs, our lives isn’t it? The real fight is not horizontal, between people who have the exact same economic interests be they white, black, yellow, brown etc. The only fight should be vertical, a fight between those at the bottom – all of them united together, against those at the top. Are the peoples of Europe ready to unite and take on those non-European, non-Christian and non-Muslim who sit at the top and who keep destroying to their very soul? Or are the peoples of Europe quite content with their Jews masters for as long as they can continue to blame DEM MOOOZLEMS for all their ills? CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

