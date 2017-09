No permission needed for defending homeland: Rouhani

MEHR NEWS – “Our armed forces and defense power have always been for strengthening peace and we have never utilized our defensive power for conquering a land but solely defensing our own motherland. To defend our country, we do not need the permission of anybody, and the defensive power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is for defending the wronged people of the region.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

