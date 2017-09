Tehran Bucks US Sanctions As China Opens $10 Billion Credit Line To Five Iranian Banks

CASPIAN NEWS – “The level of economic partnership between Iran and China has significantly increased, so it is necessary to increase financial and banking cooperation to that level as well from now on” Iran’s Central Bank chief Valiollah Seif told IRNA after the signing of agreements, adding that the contracts reflect “a strong will for continuation” of bilateral cooperation. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/25/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.