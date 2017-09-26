Bennett–‘Israel must be ready to tackle Iran on its own’

ed note–keep a few items in mind here, ladies and Gentilemen…

The entire premise upon which the creation of the Jewish state is based is that yahweh, the GAAAAAAWD of the Hebrews–deeded that land to his chosenoids, as made kristol clear in several passages from the bible, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

‘…When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant..’.–Book of Deuteronomy

etc, etc, etc…

Furthermore, in ‘proving’ that indeed yahweh, the GAAAAAWD of the Hebrews, wanted his chosenoids to ‘possess’ that land, he is said to have arranged all sorts of fantastic supernatural events, including the plagues of Egypt, the massacre of the first born in every Egyptian household, the parting and closing of the Red Sea, the pillar of fire by night and the pillar of sand by day.

And yet, today, this same yahweh, the GAAAAAAWD of the Hebrews, is somehow absent, negligent, powerless, deficient, impotent, etc, in protecting and preserving his chosenoids from the mean ol’ Persians…

What’s wrong with this picture? What is that old saying we see on bumper stickers all across the fruited plains of America?

‘Let go, let God…’

In all seriousness folks, Bennett & co have NO intentions whatsoever of taking on Iran all by their lonesomes any more than they plan to allow yahweh, the GAAAAAAWD of the Jews to be their protection and sustenance. They know how the real world works and that all that ‘yahweh business’ is just there for show in keeping brain-dead westerners firmly affixed in their Judaic religious trance. All can rest assured that immediately after he gave this interview and made these remarks about Israel taking on Iran that he then attended several meetings whereby the topic of discussion was which city in the US was going to be blown up by Israel and then blamed on Iran in order to drag the Americans into yet another war for the creation of Pax Judaica.

jpost

Israel must ask the international community to stop Iran’s nuclearization but prepare to do the task on its own in case the world fails, Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

Bennett, who is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, spoke before a meeting of the forum, in which the prime minister reported about his meetings with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders and his progress on the Iranian issue. The meeting was held a day after Iran tested a ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel, as security cabinet members backed Netanyahu’s call at the UN last week to either scrap or change the nuclear deal with Iran.

“On the one hand, we need to persuade the US to apply paralyzing sanctions of the highest level as soon as possible,” Bennett said. “Iran must be forced to choose between the nuclear path and a prosperous economy. Since the Iran deal, they haven’t been presented that option. At the same time, Israel must prepare for the possibility that the US and the world won’t be convinced by getting ready to defend ourselves by ourselves.”

Bennett said that Israel must act on both tracks as if the other did not exist. On the sanctions track, he suggested removing Iran from the world-wide Swift banking system, which was done before at the peak of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic. He said companies around the world would then have to choose between doing business with Iran or the US.

But, he added, Israel must act under the assumption that the international community will not provide successful solutions to stop Iran’s nuclearization.

Regarding Netanyahu’s decision not to strike Iranian nuclear sites in 2011, when such a step was considered, Bennett said: “I have been in the government since 2013.

Whatever has been missed has been missed and we have to look forward and defend ourselves by ourselves.”

“We are all on a conveyor belt that leads to a cliff,” he warned. “The world’s nuclear deal gave Iran the ability to develop everything necessary for rapid breakaway to nuclearization.

It allowed Iran to develop faster centrifuges and improve its technology. There is a false sense of security now because the breakaway has been postponed by the deal, but they’re using the deal to race toward a bomb.”

Regarding Iranian moves into Syria, Bennett said Israel would not tolerate Iran building a corridor from Tehran to Israel’s borders and the Mediterranean Sea. He said that development would change the balance of power and endanger Israel.

“We won’t allow that to happen, and we will speak by actions, not by words,” he said. “The only thing that works in the Middle East is action.”

Bennett also issued a warning to Lebanon, based on his experience as a commander in the Second Lebanon War and his years in commando units inside the territory of Israel’s northern neighbor.

“There is no way to differentiate between Hezbollah and Lebanon, and sending soldiers to that impossible task is sending them to fail,” he said. “We need a new strategy.

If they are shooting rockets on Israeli cities, we will use full force on the Lebanese government and infrastructure.

Shooting rockets from Lebanon to Israel is a declaration of war on Israel. This is a different strategy than what was used in the Second Lebanon War, and it’s what I’m promoting now.”

Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz, who is also a member of the security cabinet, said there was now a “historic opportunity” to “remove the Iranian threat from Israel.”

Katz’s comments came as a result of a tweet posted by Trump which said: “Iran just test-fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel.

They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have.”

Katz said Israel needed to work with the US to bring about a change in the 2015 nuclear agreement in order to ensure that Iran does not attain nuclear capability.

“Either cancel the agreement or return to sanctions,” he said.

In addition, he said, Israel needs to work with the US to thwart Iran’s missile program, prevent an Iranian military presence in Syria, stop Iranian assistance to Hezbollah and get America to formally recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

No details of the security cabinet meeting – which was also expected to include a briefing by Netanyahu about his meetings last week in New York with Trump and with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – were made public.

Netanyahu has not yet publicly reacted to the newest Iranian ballistic test. However, at the UN last week he said in regard to Iran that “those who threaten us with annihilation put themselves in mortal peril.”

As long as Iran seeks Israel’s destruction, he added, “Iran will face no fiercer enemy than Israel.”

The full Bennett interview will be published in the Post’s Simhat Torah supplement.