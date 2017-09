If Only Americans Cared About War Victims Like They Care About This F***ing Piece Of Cloth

“I would burn a million flags — American, Australian or otherwise — if I thought there was a chance that it could save even one victim of US military aggression. Any decent human being would, and if you wouldn’t you are not a decent human being. As George Carlin said, “I don’t get all choked up about yellow ribbons and American flags. I see them as symbols, and I leave them to the symbol-minded.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/26/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.