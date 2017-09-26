New Jersey State officials Met With Lakewood Jewish Group Before Offering Medicaid Fraud Amnesty

ed note–Now remember, despite the fact that this is prima efface evidence that indeed Jews as a group demand and get preferential treatment and PARTICULARLY when they run afoul of Gentile legal strictures, the very notion that such preferntial treatment exists is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory and a ‘canard’. Please note the section highlighted in red where others from the black and hispanic communities only learn of the amnesty program AFTER it has become a fait accompli.

The Forward

New Jersey officials met exclusively with representatives of the Lakewood Vaad, an Orthodox Jewish group, while planning a controversial Medicaid fraud amnesty program, the Asbury Park Press reported last week.

The amnesty program, offered only in Ocean County, New Jersey, allowed Medicaid fraudsters to repay illicit benefits without facing prosecution. The program came after officials arrested more than a dozen members of Lakewood’s Orthodox community on Medicaid fraud charges this spring. Critics of the amnesty program charged that it favored the Orthodox community.

The Asbury Park Press’s report found that New Jersey officials met only with Vaad representatives while planning the amnesty offer. Leaders of local Hispanic and African-American groups said they were taken by surprise when the program was announced. “Nothing to us at all. No one reached out,” Alejandra Morales, president of a local immigrant right’s group, told the Asbury Park Press.