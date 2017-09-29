How They Do It– ‘I support Palestinian rights, and I’m fed up with the anti-Jewish conspiracy theories’

ed note–Chock full o’ goodies, as we like to say here.

First, a few primers before we get into dissecting our esteemed Hebraic author’s verbal black magic–

‘By way of deception, we shall make war’ is not the motto of ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the KKK, the ‘alt-right’, nor was it ever incorporated into any of the protocols–no pun intended–of Adolf Hitler’s 3rd Reich. It is not the motto of Russia’s intelligence services, nor that of Iran, Syria, or China.

It is the motto of Israel and her sabotage/subterfuge agency known as Mossad, who utilizes lying and disinformational witchcraft in the same manner that a prostitute uses the feminine hardware with which she was born in plying her trade. And remember that deception comes in all sorts of forms. There is the deliberate, over-the-top lie which is as aurally and olfactorily unmistakable as someone belching in a small room after eating a large meal at Taco Bell (pardon the colorful yet fitting description) and then there are the sneaky lies that are not as easy to detect and because of this, do much more damage.

Obviously, of the 2 options, #2 best suits in describing the essay penned by our esteemed Hebraic author, no pun intended on ‘#2’, even though it fits. Please note all the sweet nothings he whispers into the ears of the naive and unsuspecting Gentile about to be mind-raped–

1. Pairing up ‘Jewish stereotyping’ with the ‘KKK,’ as if those stereotypes have not existed all the way back to the book of Exodus with Pharaoh concluding that Jews were dishonest, deceitful, double-dealing, treacherous, traitorous, unprincipled, unscrupulous, corrupt, slippery, etc, as evidenced within the very words of the Torah itself, to wit–

“Behold, the Israelites have become too powerful…Come then and let us deal carefully with them, lest they multiply their power and in the event of war join themselves to those who hate us and who fight against us.’

Next, the manner by which our esteemed Hebraic writer declares (kvetches) that he is ‘sick’ of the way that lately people have been doing the very simple math and have concluded that one cannot understand the nature of the problems in the Middle East (and beyond) without first understanding the ‘true nature of Jews and Judaism.’

In other words, people are beginning to draw that rational, reasonable line known as cause and effect between Judaism as an operating system and the functions that this operating system causes its adherents to perform, not the least of which has been all the religiously-mandated murder and mayhem taking place in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, etc.

Obviously, this is a discussion that is simply NOT permitted to take place, because once the source of ‘problem A’ is studied, understood, and isolated, then the automatic and automatic next step is divining a ‘final solution’, which in this case, means the one event only about 4,000 years too late in coming, which is mankind finally coming to understand that Judaism as a philosophy is toxic, radioactive and not like other religions/philosophies that lead to the betterment of man, either on an individual or collective basis. It has been, is now, and always will be a foreign object in the body social/body politic, and as such, the body’s immune system will always react to it as it would any dangerous virus or bacteria.

Next–please note what our esteemed Hebraic author describes as the ‘moral aspirations at the core of Jewish religious tradition.’

For the unread on this subject, allow us to provide a few examples out of thousands of some of these ‘moral aspirations’ residing at the ‘core of Jewish religious tradition’ that have acted simultaneously as spark plug, fuel, gas pedal and steering wheel of all the murder and mayhem that has taken place in the Middle East (and beyond) now, not just for the last century, but indeed for the last 4,000 years–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

‘Your male and female slaves are to come from the nations around you; from them you may buy slaves. You may also buy some of the temporary residents living among you and members of their clans born in your country, and they will become your property. You can will them to your children as inherited property and can make them slaves for life, but you must not rule over your fellow Israelites ruthlessly…’–Leviticus 25:44-46

‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,

And their kings to the brightness of your rising…

You shall drink the milk of the Gentiles,

And draw milk from the breasts of their kings…

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…

You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God, as you eat their riches and in their glory you boast of your greatness as they surrender unto you their gold and incense…

The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,

And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,

The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles,

And their kings led in humble procession before you,

For the nation which will not serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…Book of Isaiah

No, nothing at all problematic about any of that, and anyone who draws a line between these ‘moral aspirations’ that lie at the ‘core of Jewish religious tradition’ and what we see taking place yesterday/today/tomorrow is just a filthy anti-Semite.

In all seriousness however, the sad part of this is just how many Gentiles will fall prey to this very seductive mind-rape and begin chirping anew how ‘Zionism and Judaism’ are totally different’, thus setting us back even further.

Please, as you begin to read this and parse through the various incantations, keep in mind a very simple rule of thumb–

‘Fish swim, Birds fly and Jews lie’

Michael Lesher for the Times of Israel

I’ve had it.

For too long, I’ve tried to rationalize my way around the concatenation of Palestinian advocacy with some of the rankest anti-Jewish stereotyping this side of the Ku Klux Klan.

No more.

I support Palestinian national and civil rights. I deplore Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory as the appalling complex of crimes it is.

But I’ve read one too many — no, dozens too many — social media postings from “advocates” for Palestinians that read like pages torn from an old copy of Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Voices from the margins? Maybe so. The inevitable detritus that finds its way into any movement? — Yes, I’ve told myself that too.

But you know what really hurts? That instead of being hustled back to the fetid grottoes they crawled out of, these bigots are mostly ignored — or worse, even welcomed into what some putative progressives call a “discussion” about the true nature of Jews and Judaism.

And I’m sick of it.

Let me be clear. I’m an observant Jew, and I’m proud of the moral aspirations at the core of Jewish religious tradition. It’s because of that tradition that I refuse to tolerate the evils perpetrated by Israel — a regime that slanders me daily by calling itself a Jewish state.

And for exactly the same reason, I will not tolerate attacks on my religious life just because they come wrapped in a Palestinian flag. I will not “discuss” whether all Jews are racists who seek “world domination”; whether Israel is just the most visible fruit of “Jewish power”; whether the Talmud consists entirely of “tools and techniques” for lording it over “the Goyim” or whether “Jewish ideology” is behind every Israeli crime. And yes, I’ve seen each of these positions expounded in online exchanges where the ostensible subject was Palestinian rights.

I’d love to say such sentiments get buried under a mountain of indignant denials. Alas, that’s not what is happening. Just as America’s intensifying assault against the Muslim world lent a veneer of respectability to Sam Harris-style Islamophobia, the Palestine liberation movement — low on morale and impoverished of leadership — is slowly, but unmistakably, cultivating a rotten streak of anti-Semitism.

I can’t not know this. I have personally been ejected from an apartment leased by a Palestinian-run “Public and Government Service” organization in East Jerusalem after the officers discovered I was Jewish. (I had gone there to observe and report critically on Israel’s occupation, a fact well known to them.) I have been bracketed with IDF shock troops by online posters who claimed a practicing Jew cannot be genuinely “anti-Zionist.” A recent column of mine received a comment to the effect that I have only partly liberated myself from Judaism, and would have to do better.

It’s not just that these things happened — after all, there are crazies everywhere. What’s upsetting is that the offenders clearly thought they had nothing to fear, that the expression of bigotry against Jews wasn’t going to matter to anyone whose disapproval could affect them.

And they were right.

When, not long ago, a woman declared on something called “Friends of Al Aqsa” that “the state of Israel is the real root of all the violence in the world” (yes, “all the violence in the world”), most of the responses that tumbled in were larded with shopworn anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. To quote a few: “them and the USA government (jews) are the terrorists of the world”; ISRAEL ZIONIST & ROTHSCHILD BANKS & THE PUPPET USA PRESIDENT RUN THE WORLD”; the Rothschilds and George Soros “govern” us all; and so on. Someone even dragged in the JFK assassination.

Here are a few more typical examples, every one from someone sporting pro-Palestinian credentials:

“Israel will never be defeated unless international Jewry is defeated.”

“[W]e are now demanding an exposure of the SUPREMACY and RACISM within Jewish IDEOLOGY.”

“Zionism is just a political move by the upper echelon of Jews that allowed Goyim to assist them in the plot of world economic domination.”

And again, the really galling thing is that this passes pretty much without comment. If the “progressives” running the relevant sites resent this dreck, they’re not showing it.

Mind you, the same is not true of the organized BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) campaign in support of Palestinian rights; that movement’s leadership bends over backwards to exclude anything that smells of bigotry.

But excluding it from the organized movement doesn’t make it go away. The haters just look for another home, and unfortunately they don’t have to look far. And the ugly snowball of Judaism-hating mixed with Palestinian activism keeps rolling downhill, getting bigger and bigger.

Who’s to blame for this?

A lot of people are.

There are the Israeli leaders who defend a system of official racism as the concomitant of a “Jewish state.”

There are the Orthodox rabbis, like the UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who conflate Judaism with Zionism, and thus — by converting legitimate criticism of Israel into anti-Semitism — make anti-Semitism respectable.

There are the rank and file Orthodox Jews who have read me out of the community for calling Israeli apartheid and brutality by their right names, thus affirming — in the common view — that Judaism can only be a species of ethnic supremacism.

There are the “radical” intellectuals who talk a blue streak about the wrongs of Palestinians, but shrug their shoulders when Jews or Judaism are mentioned.

There are the well-meaning campaigners for Palestinian rights who say, “This is about politics, not religion” — thus abandoning the subject to the professional haters, who are only too happy to bridge the gap.

And there are the stupid, self-aggrandizing loudmouths who seem to think reducing Israeli crimes to the fruit of a Jewish conspiracy is the way to revive a faltering movement — not noticing (or not caring) that by linking Zionism and Judaism they are actually playing into the hands of Israel’s propagandists.

I have had my fill of all of you.

Do not sully my religious tradition by making of it something it isn’t and was never meant to be: an enemy of human rights, Palestinian or otherwise.

And don’t expect me to be silent if you do.

I will not be asked to choose between Judaism and justice. If any of you expect me to make that choice — expect trouble.