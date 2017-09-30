“Herzl Is Modern Day Moses”, Proclaims Netanyahu at Zionist Celebration

“Then Hashem said to Moshe, ‘Set out from here, you and the people that you have brought up from the land of Egypt, to the land of which I swore to Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, saying, “To your offspring will I give it.’” Exodus 33:1 (The Israel Bible™)

ed note–3 important items here–

1. Netanyahu’s clear reference to the Torah as the basis for the creation of the Jewish state. For those who make the idiotic and baseless claim (made famous these days by the ‘good rabbis’ of Neturei Karta and True Torah Jews) that the creation of the Jewish state runs ‘contrary’ to the teachings and commandments of the Torah, all we have to say is, ‘read’em and weep’–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

‘…When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Next, please keep in mind Netanyahu’s stating that ‘the events in the Torah are a forecast of what will occur in the modern Jewish State.’

WOW, talk about a mouthful there–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Yeah, safe to say that indeed the Jews have done all that, exactly as commanded in the Torah.

Nexto–

This often heard yet diversionary notion that Zionism is ‘secular’ and has nothing to do with the holy, peaceful, pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow teachings of Judaism, a ‘holy’ religion dedicated towards serving God and loving fellow man. Please note what our esteemed Hebraic writer has to say on that matter–

‘Herzl evoked Moses in his own diary, and indeed, the connection between Moses, the legendary leader of the Israelites who received the Torah from Heaven, and Theodor Herzl, the modern founder of political Zionism and founder of the World Zionist Organization, is uncanny…’

And finally, drum role please, the comments of Avraham Duvdevani, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization

‘Zionism does not end here. We must continue with the Zionist enterprise, which is the basis of our existence as a state and as a nation.’

Zionism ‘does not end’ with the creation of the Jewish state? Where then is it to go, according to Judaism?

Allow Isaiah, one of the most loved and quoted ‘prophets’ of Judaism to elaborate on this matter in his chapter entitled ‘The Glory of Zion’–

‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,

And their kings to the brightness of your rising…

You shall drink the milk of the Gentiles,

And draw milk from the breasts of their kings…

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…

You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God as you eat their riches and in their glory boast of your greatness as they surrender unto you all their gold and incense…

The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,

And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,

The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles,

And their kings led in humble procession before you…

For the nation which will not serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…’

–Book of Isaiah

Breaking Israel News

At the 120th anniversary celebration of the First Zionist Congress on Wednesday evening on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Netanyahu proclaimed, “Herzl is the modern day Moses,” invoking the prophetic aspects of the State of Israel, namely, that the events in the Torah are a forecast of what will occur in the modern Jewish State.

Theodor Herzl, born in 1860 in the Austrian Empire (now Budapest, Hungary) was the founder of political Zionism, the movement to establish a Jewish homeland. Herzl was a journalist and playwright before being influenced into political activism by the Dreyfus affair, a notorious anti-Semitic incident in which a Jewish French army captain was falsely convicted of spying for Germany. He thus formed the World Zionist Organization and founded the First Zionist Congress in Basel, which led to the future formation of the Jewish State of Israel.

Franz Rosenzwag, a Jewish philosopher, saw Herzl as decisive proof of the historicity of the Biblical Moses. According to Dr. Shuki Friedman of the Israel Democracy Institute, whose areas of expertise include the relationship of religion and state and secular-religious relations, both men “established, ‘from the sand up’, a vision for the Jewish people and assembled them, from Egypt and the diaspora, into a community” – the Promised Land of Israel.

Herzl was not unaware of his similarities to Moses, and neither was Prime Minister Netanyahu the first to point out their connection. “Herzl followed and was aware of the prophetic ideas of Moses,” Dr. Friedman said, noting that Herzl had planned on writing a five-part Biblical drama about Moses.

Herzl evoked Moses in his own diary. Writing on June 2, 1895 in his diary he wrote, “It will be a long time before we arrive in the Promised Land. It took Moses 40 years.” When Herzl first met with him and outlined his vision, the Chief Rabbi of Vienna, Moritz Gudemann, told the Zionist visionary, “You remind me of Moses.”

Indeed, the connection between Moses, the legendary leader of the Israelites who received the Torah from Heaven, and Theodor Herzl, the modern founder of political Zionism and founder of the World Zionist Organization, is uncanny . While Moses heeded the divine call from God to lead the Jewish people into the Promised Land, Herzl’s belief that the Jewish people need a state in order to avoid anti-Semitism, express their culture freely, and practice religion without interference led to the establishment of the Jewish State and ingathering of exiles into the Promised Land.

Both leaders began their journey as outsiders to the Jewish story. Although Moses belonged to a Jewish family, he grew up in the palace of Pharaoh. Similarly, although Herzl was raised in a Jewish family, he was a secular Jew without ties to the Jewish community. According to Jewish Virtual Library, Herzl “was educated in the spirit of the German-Jewish Enlightenment, and learned to appreciate secular culture.” His Jewish identity only developed in his 20’s as a writer in Paris.

Although they were at first outsiders, both Moses and Herzl were driven by injustice they saw at the expense of the Jewish people. “Both Moses and Herzl became leaders after gaining an awareness of the suffering of the Jewish people,” Dr. Friedman told Breaking Israel News. While Moses was driven to impulsive action after seeing an Egyptian hitting a Jewish slave, the anti-Semitism Herzl witnessed in the Dreifus Affairs as well as the thought of Jews being unprotected without a national home led him to action. For both men, there was a “shaking experience that made them change their course of life,” and more importantly, the course of Jewish history.

While they both were driven by injustice, the inspiration from which they were called to action differed. “Moses was pushed and motivated by God in each and every step he made and only took responsibility to lead the Jewish people after this call,” Dr. Friedman told Breaking Israel News. But on the other hand, “Herzl had internal motivation to promote what were considered crazy ideas of the time – he dreamt against all odds and opposition of all kinds; he was more willing to lead and fulfill dreams than Moses was.”

Although they were unlikely leaders, each rose to positions of authority to guide their people into the Promised Land. But before doing so, each faced resistance from their own people out of fear that a change in their situation could be a change for the worse. Fellow Jews tried to kill Moses to stop him from leading the Jewish people into new circumstances that might be worse than what they thought would be a short-term enslavement in Egypt.

According to Dr. Friedman, during Herzl’s rise to leadership, he received a two-fold opposition. First, secular European Jews believed that national independence would risk the positive treatment they received in the countries that awarded them rights. Second, some Orthodox Jews rejected taking Jewish fate into their own hands by returning to the State of Israel before the arrival of the Messiah. In fact, the First Zionist Congress was supposed to be in Munich, Germany, a center of Jewish life, but because of Orthodox opposition, it was moved to Basel, Switzerland.

Finally, each visionary died before his legacy and dreams were fulfilled, although Herzl understood the importance of the First Zionist Congress. “In Basel I founded the Jewish State,” he said in 1897, 51 years before Israel declared independence in 1948.

At the event marking 120 years since the First Zionist Congress in Basel, thousands of Israelis, olim (immigrants), and youth groups from around the world gathered on Mount Herzl, his namesake. The World Zionist Organization, in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Office, held the event to commemorate the gathering that established the foundations of the national struggle leading to the founding of the State of Israel.

The celebration included elements the like of which Herzl could never have imagined, demonstrating nearly 70 years of Zionist culture, history and values. Dance performances, Israeli musicians Roni Dalumi and Idan Amedi, videos of Zionist organizations from all around the world, and personal stories of modern day Zionists were exhibited at the ceremony.

Clearly, Moses and Herzl were just the beginning of the Zionist dream. As Chair of the World Zionist Organization Avraham Duvdevani said, “Zionism does not end here. We must continue with the Zionist enterprise, which is the basis of our existence as a state and a nation.”