“Herzl Is Modern Day Moses”, Proclaims Netanyahu at Zionist Celebration

“Then Hashem said to Moshe, ‘Set out from here, you and the people that you have brought up from the land of Egypt, to the land of which I swore to Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, saying, “To your offspring will I give it.’” Exodus 33:1 (The Israel Bible™)
1. Netanyahu’s clear reference to the Torah as the basis for the creation of the Jewish state. For those who make the idiotic and baseless claim (made famous these days by the ‘good rabbis’ of Neturei Karta and True Torah Jews) that the creation of the Jewish state runs ‘contrary’ to the teachings and commandments of the Torah, all we have to say is, ‘read’em and weep’–
‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18
‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8
‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24
‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4
‘…When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…’–Book of Deuteronomy
Next, please keep in mind Netanyahu’s stating that ‘the events in the Torah are a forecast of what will occur in the modern Jewish State.’
‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy
Yeah, safe to say that indeed the Jews have done all that, exactly as commanded in the Torah.
This often heard yet diversionary notion that Zionism is ‘secular’ and has nothing to do with the holy, peaceful, pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow teachings of Judaism, a ‘holy’ religion dedicated towards serving God and loving fellow man. Please note what our esteemed Hebraic writer has to say on that matter–
‘Herzl evoked Moses in his own diary, and indeed, the connection between Moses, the legendary leader of the Israelites who received the Torah from Heaven, and Theodor Herzl, the modern founder of political Zionism and founder of the World Zionist Organization, is uncanny…’
And finally, drum role please, the comments of Avraham Duvdevani, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization
‘Zionism does not end here. We must continue with the Zionist enterprise, which is the basis of our existence as a state and as a nation.’
Zionism ‘does not end’ with the creation of the Jewish state? Where then is it to go, according to Judaism?
Allow Isaiah, one of the most loved and quoted ‘prophets’ of Judaism to elaborate on this matter in his chapter entitled ‘The Glory of Zion’–
‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,
And their kings to the brightness of your rising…
You shall drink the milk of the Gentiles,
And draw milk from the breasts of their kings…
Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,
And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…
You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God as you eat their riches and in their glory boast of your greatness as they surrender unto you all their gold and incense…
The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,
And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,
The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,
And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,
So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles,
And their kings led in humble procession before you…
For the nation which will not serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…’
–Book of Isaiah