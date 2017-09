Yom Kippur – Liar’s Holiday for Jews worldwide

by Michael Hoffman Yom Kippur begins Friday evening, September 29, wherein the western world will watch in awe as “pious Jews” allegedly “beg God for forgiveness” while supposedly “striving for righteousness.” No doubt that the Pope of Rome and the heads of the Protestant fundamentalist churches will convey their esteem for the Yom Kippur ceremony as performed by “God’s people.” On Yom Kippur the infamous Kol Nidrei takes place, almost always explained away to the public as a blessed ceremony of begging God for forgiveness for oaths that were violated, contracts that were broken and promises that were not kept in the past year. The trouble is, that pious picture is a phony. In truth, Kol Nidrei is a ceremony whereby: 1. All the perjury you will commit in the coming year and 2. All contracts you will sign and violate in the coming year, and 3. All the promises you will break in the coming year — are absolved, with no heavenly punishment accruing as a result. That’s the reality of Yom Kippur’s Kol Nidrei rite, and it’s one reason why Yom Kippur is the best-attended of all of Judaism’s synagogue ceremonies. Talmudists like to have an edge and during Yom Kippur that entails making God a senior partner in the sting. The truth about the Kol Nidrei liturgy is usually dismissed by the rabbis and their mouthpiece media as a “loathsome antisemitic canard.” They hurl this mendacious accusation in the expectation that the public will be so intimidated by fear of being labeled “antisemitic” that they will not consult the documentation, and will instead accept at face value the word of the noble rabbis and the always truthful media. From Judaism Discovered, pp. 912-916: The American media reverentially showcase the pious Yom Kippur extravaganza of Pharisaic displays of penitence and purification, fasting and prayer, that allegedly give evidence of the supposed special relationship which Talmudists enjoy with God. Quite a gaudy show is made of the confessional Viduy comprising the Ashamnu and the Al het, the catalogue of sins which is meaningless as a form of self-accusation, since the Judaic recites the whole litany, whether he is actually guilty of each transgression or not. After the recitation of each transgression, one is to strike the left side of one’s chest with one’s right fist. This is followed by the prayer of supplication, Avinu malkenu and the Alenu, the so-called “mourner’s kaddish.” All of this makes an impressive Yom Kippur Eve accompaniment to the promise-breaking Kol Nidrei and demonstrates that rather than moving them closer to God, these ceremonies move Judaic persons who are adherents of Judaism farther away, by making God into an accomplice to deceit and oath-breaking, surrounded by a hypocritical show of piety and penance. The Talmud in Mishnah Hagigah 1:8(a) admits that there is no Biblical basis for the Kol Nidrei rite. Rabbi Moses Maimonides confirms that the Kol Nidrei rite is not in any way Biblical: “The absolution from oaths has no basis whatever in the Written Torah” (Mishneh Torah, Sefer Haflaah, Hilkhot Shevuot 6:2). The Talmudic law concerning the Kol Nidrei rite is as follows: “And he who desires that none of his vows made during the year shall be valid, let him stand at the beginning of the year and declare, ‘Every vow which I make in the future shall be null.”(Babylonian Talmud: Nedarim 23a and 23b). Note that the Talmud declares that the action nullifying vows is to be taken at the beginning of the year and with regard to promises made in the future. This distinction is critical since it contradicts what the deceivers claim is a penitential service for begging forgiveness for promises broken in the past, rather than what it is: a nullification made in advance for vows and oaths yet to be made (and deliberately broken with impunity). This “advance stipulation” is called bitul tenai and it is the basis for a Judaic being absolved in advance of breaking promises that he will make in the future, or to use the rabbinic lawyer’s jargon: “declaration of intent for the anticipatory invalidation of future vows.” This corresponds to the Talmudic lesson that God rewards clever liars (Kallah 51a). You have to pity people ensnared in this sordid charade of cajoling God into helping them cheat. Little of this harsh reality will surface in the next few days, however. Instead, the corporate media will spout warm and fuzzy shibboleths about Yom Kippur as part of the sly masquerade by which Judaism ascends ever higher over the West, while its adherents sink ever lower in moral turpitude. To all those “Christians” who, rather than seeking to rescue the pitiable Judaics who are captive to this system of institutionalized religious dishonesty, instead abandon them to it, we can only say, may God have mercy on you for the hateful part you are playing in cooperating with the Orthodox rabbis in permitting more Judaic souls to be lost to the Father of Lies. Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/30/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.