Erdogan claims (correctly) that Mossad played a role in Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence vote



Administration in northern Iraq ‘hand-in-hand’ with Israel, claims Turkey’s president, citing Iraqi Kurds flying Israeli flags after referendum

ed note–no one should underestimate the shock waves that are planned to emanate from this latest development, and the manner by which Israel stands to benefit from it all.

Please remember that the policy paper ‘Clean Break’ written in 1996 for Mr. Armageddon himself, Bibi Netanyahu, by many of the same Neo-cons who engineered not only the 9/11 attacks, but as well, America’s response to those attacks, i.e. the invasion & destruction of Iraq, the unleashing of the ‘Arab Spring’ and subsequent ‘follow up’ operations showcased by ISIL, ISIS, etc, that wrought havoc across countries such as Libya and Syria that had decidedly anti-Israel regimes, all had/have as their common denominator the planned destabilization of the Middle East as a preparatory step towards the creation of ‘Greater Israel’.

With Iran, Syria, and Russia effectively removing the Zionist and Western-backed dogs of ISIS as chesspieces on the Zionist chessboard, Judea, Inc now stands to lose the momentum that began in 2001 and with that, a reversal of course from which it may not ever recover.

Enter, from stage left, the Kurds ‘declaration of independence’…

The state of ‘Kurdistan’ just so happens to include sizable pieces of real estate within–drum role please–the countries of Iran, Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

Now, while it is true that Turkey–most notably through the person of Erdogan–has allowed herself to be the plaything and prostitute of Israel and the West, particularly in allowing her borders and resources to be used in Syria’s destruction, at the same time, Iran and Russia have been working very carefully and quietly behind the scenes in trying to pry Turkey out of the grip of Israel and the West, and whatever reservations Erdogan may have previously entertained about accepting these overtures will have been effectively removed by Israel’s support of Turkey losing a sizable portion of its real estate to the future ‘Kurdistan’.

So, here is what all can expect from this–

If Turkey finally falls within a more ‘eastern’ sphere of influence, ‘jines’ up with Iran, Russia, and Syria, begins preparations for abandoning her membership in NATO and reverses her role in allowing her country to be used as a base of operations for Syria’s destruction, allows Iran and Russia to ‘set up shop’ and develops a more cooperative role in defeating what remains of ISIS, all will see the beginnings of the ‘Turkish Spring’, as Israel’s Mossad and her willing 5th columnists deeply embedded within the CIA, NSA, National Endowment for Democracy, Freedom House, and all the other groups whose job is to bring about destabilization get to work, BIG TIME. Erdogan will be painted as a ‘tyrant’ out to crush the ‘freedom fighters’ of the brave, nascent country known as Kurdistan, the UN will do its usual business of issuing resolutions ‘condemning’ Turkey’s ‘brutality’ and the stage will be set for all sorts of turmoil to be ‘fixed’ by Western military intervention. All can rest assured that as of the very moment of this writing, various high ranking individuals in both the military and political echelons in Turkey are being wooed, bribed, blackmailed, etc, to ‘cooperate’ with the planned coup which Israel and the West are planning to initiate.

It may also prove to be the final straw that breaks whatever resistance remains within the Trump administration for US involvement in any new wars in the Middle East, as doubtless there will be ‘gas attacks’ by Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Iran, etc, and Trump will find himself hemmed in on all sides in what can only be described as an impossible situation, and once the ball starts rolling, gaining both in speed and inertia, it may well prove to be impossible to stop.

Times of Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency played a role in Iraqi Kurdistan’s independence vote, proved by the waving of Israeli flags during celebrations of the overwhelming “yes’ vote.

Ankara fiercely opposed the referendum and has threatened sanctions against the region, reflecting its worries about its own sizeable Kurdish minority.

During a televised speech, Erdogan claimed that Turkey had been saddened to see some Iraqi Kurds acclaiming the independence referendum with Israeli flags.

“This shows one thing, that this administration (in northern Iraq) has a history with Mossad, they are hand-in-hand together,” Erdogan said in Erzurum, in eastern Turkey.

Iran and Iraq’s central government in Baghdad have also have expressed alarm over the referendum last Monday, and have refused to recognise its validity.

Israel has been the only country to openly support an independent Kurdish state, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backing “the legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to attain a state of its own.”

Erdogan has derided the Israeli support.

“Are you aware of what you are doing?” Erdogan said in an appeal to Iraqi Kurdish leaders. “Only Israel supports you.”

Erdogan on Tuesday had said Israel should “review” its support for Iraqi Kurdish independence, and warned that the Jewish state’s support for the bid could negatively affect diplomatic ties between Ankara and Jerusalem.

“If they do not review, we cannot take a lot of steps that we were about to take with Israel,” Erdogan was quoted by the official Anadolu news agency as saying. “It is not possible for us to take steps with those who do not see Turkey as a playmaker in the region. Turkey is a playmaker in the region,” he said.

Despite years of close security and intelligence ties, Israel’s diplomatic relations with Turkey have been frosty under Erdogan’s rule, reaching a nadir after Israeli troops raided the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara ship and killed nine Turkish nationals, who attacked them violently aboard, in May 2010.

Although Jerusalem and Ankara struck a reconciliation deal in August 2016 after years of severed ties following the flotilla incident, Erdogan has continued to publicly chastise Israel in harsh terms over its policies towards the Palestinians and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

‘Wake up from this dream’

Ankara has threatened a series of measures to punish Iraqi Kurds, including shutting the land border between Turkey and the region and halting the transit of oil from Iraqi Kurdistan to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan, an economic lifeline.

On Friday, the Turkish carriers Turkish Airlines, Atlas and Pegasus suspended their flights to Iraqi Kurdistan for an unspecified period of time.

Erdogan on Saturday vowed that Iraqi Kurdistan “will pay a price” for the “unacceptable” independence referendum, without elaborating.

“An independent state is not being founded in northern Iraq, but on the contrary a continuously bleeding wound is being opened,” he said.

“To ignore this reality benefits neither us, nor our Kurdish brothers in Iraq,” he said, calling on Iraqi Kurds to “wake up from this dream” of independence.

Ankara had previously refused to engage in official contacts with Iraqi Kurds, fearing that any actions that could encourage the creation of an independent Kurdish state could embolden its own Kurds.

But as Turkey’s economy has boomed, Erdogan has moved to forge trade ties with Iraq’s Kurdistan region, helping make Iraq the second-largest market for Turkish exports last year, after Germany.

The Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani has also become a frequent visitor to Turkey.

Business sources quoted in Turkish media have warned that the closure of the Habur border gate could harm $7 billion (5.9 billion euros) of trade between Ankara and Arbil.