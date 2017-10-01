Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Ron Prosser–‘Trump Should Bet on Kurdish Independence’

As we like to point out here often, it needs to be an axiomatic protocol when exposed to anything coming out of the mouth of organized Jewish interests–

And lastly (not that we could not go on for hours dissecting this scorpion disguised as political scripture) Prosser talks about ‘stabilizing’ the Middle East, as if causing a huge piece of real estate already incorporated within 4 countries–Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey, who already despise Israel) were not going to throw gasoline on an already-out-of-control fire.

Furthermore, there are lots of ‘right things to do’, such as allowing the Palestinians a state of their own (just as the Jews are now demanding be done for the Kurds) but hell will freeze over long before Jewry allows this to take place for the simple reason that they consider everything between the Nile and Euphrates to be ‘Greater Israel’, which happens to include Kurdistan, a small item that the Kurds may want to consider before crawling into bed with that murderously treacherous and untrustworthy player known as Judea, Inc.

There are other ‘steadfast’ players in the region fighting Islamic State that have performed WONDERFULLY–Iran, Russia, Syria, Hezbollah, etc– and with far more resources at their disposal for doing so than a ‘state’ that has no governing infrastructure, no military assets and which is deeply in bed with Israel, which helped in the artificial insemination process in bringing ISIS into existence in the first place.

‘Backing the Kurds is not only strategically smart — they are a steadfast ally in the fight against the Islamic State and Islamist extremism, doing battle alongside American soldiers — it’s also the right thing to do.’

There’s no denying that the Middle East is a mess: To truly stabilize the region, we need to defeat the Islamic State, replace the brutal regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and contain Iran, which still threatens to go nuclear. But the best way to stamp out darkness isn’t through military might, but through light. And an independent Kurdish state would be a beacon of hope in a part of the world where hope is desperately needed.

Yet the Trump administration has worked to prevent the referendum, arguing that with the war against the Islamic State yet to be won, a vote could risk further dividing an already fractious coalition. In a statement, it called the referendum “provocative and destabilizing.”

There is no shortage of losers in the Middle East, but anyone in the business of spotting winners should bet on an independent Kurdish state. Backing the Kurds is not only strategically smart — they are a steadfast ally in the fight against the Islamic State and Islamist extremism, doing battle alongside American soldiers — it’s also the right thing to do.