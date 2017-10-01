Top Senate Democrat and Netanyahu ally Chuck Schumer urges Trump to back independence for Kurds

continue reading
This entry was posted on 10/01/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 10/01/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Gwaredd Thomas on 10/01/2017 - 9:34
“Well, we’re kissin’ cousins, so that makes it alright, alright, alright, alright….”
Elvis Presley