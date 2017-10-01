«

What Jews in Israel think about Jesus Christ


 

ed note–please pay close attention to the one theme that is repeated over and over, namely the manner by which Jesus’s life and ministry is seen by practicing Jews as a refutation of the Torah and how when forced to choose between ‘the Law’ and the teachings of Jesus, it was simply a ‘bridge too far’, or, as Jesus Himself once stated, ‘the dog returns to its own vomit’.

This entry was posted on 10/01/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: