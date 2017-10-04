How a ‘bump fire’ stock works

Ed note–a nice, steaming cup of reality coffee for all those out there following in the footsteps of the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ nonsense who are now saying that no one man could have caused all that carnage in Las Vegas all by his lonesome and that therefore there had to be ‘2 shooters’ and that the whole event was a ‘false flag’ designed to lead to gun confiscation. The guns used by Paddock were outfitted with these devices, which are legal and which work very well, as evidenced by the young woman in the video utilizing them.