MUST READ – Catalonia – “Israel Will Be Our Bank”

By Gearóid Ó Colmáin – The Jerusalem Post reported on the 24th of November, 2014 that ‘Israel and Germany may be the key to initially financing a Catalan state independent of Spain’. Barcelona’s High Court Judge Santiago Vidal told the Israeli newspaper:“ Another state (Israel) will serve as our temporary bank”. For those requiring further exegesis, Jewish money, that is to say international High Finance will ensure the survival of ‘independent’ Catalan (…) A 2014 Haaretz article ran the headline: ‘Viva Catalonia, Viva Israel’. The article refers to Lopez Tena, one of the Catalan Zio-pendence movement’s leaders who is an Israeli loyalist. The following extract limns a glorious tableau of globalisation’s Israeli-dominated future.