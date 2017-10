The Insidious ISIS-US Relationship. The West is Terrorizing and Destroying Countries

GLOBAL RESEARCH – Iraq was super secular until the invasion of 2003. US did divide and rule like never before. Under Saddam every year all religious buildings, e.g., Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Yazidi etc. were granted equally funds from government to do needed repairs. One never heard of the sectarian terms anywhere – until the US invasion. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

