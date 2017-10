CANADA – TD Bank aims to tap Israeli tech expertise with new cybersecurity office in Tel Aviv

FINANCIAL POST – Toronto-Dominion Bank is opening an office in Tel Aviv with the aim of bolstering the company’s cybersecurity programs and research and development capabilities. “In Israel, TD will tap into one of the world’s deepest pools of talent and know-how in cybersecurity, and further strengthen our ability to build new, secure applications.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

