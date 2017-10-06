Flanked by military leaders, Trump talks of ‘calm before the storm’
US president summons reporters for surprise photo shoot; makes foreboding comment, but declines to elaborate
Times of Israel
President Donald Trump delivered a foreboding message Thursday night, telling reporters as he posed for photos with his senior military leaders that this might be “the calm before the storm.”
White House reporters were summoned suddenly Thursday evening and told the president had decided he wanted the press to document a dinner he was holding with the military leaders and their wives.
Reporters were led hastily to the grand State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their wives posing for a group photo. The cameras clicked and they smiled. A joke was made about someone’s face being tired. Live classical music played.
Then, Trump gestured to the reporters in the room.
“You guys know what this represents?” Trump asked. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.”
“What storm Mr. President?” one reporter shouted. ISIS? North Korea? Iran?
“You’ll find out,” the president said.
He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying: “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that.”
Earlier in the evening, the president had lauded the group, including his defense secretary and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and said they would be discussing the most pressing military issues facing the country, including North Korea and Iran.
Trump said “tremendous progress” had been made with respect to the Islamic State group, adding, “I guess the media’s going to be finding out about that over the next short period of time.”
He also denounced Iran, saying the country should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, and offered another stark warning to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
“We cannot allow this dictatorship to threaten our nation or allies with unimaginable loss of life,” he said, vowing to “do what we must do to prevent that from happening and it will be done, if necessary. Believe me.”
He also said that, moving forward, he expects those in the room to provide him with “a broad range of military options, when needed, at a much faster pace.”
#1 by PJ London on 10/06/2017 - 9:34
“We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that.”
You have to admire his’Chutzpah’.
Those dingbats have only won a single war in the last 100 years and that was against Granada because the three policemen guarding the country had gone fishing.
American military are a joke. No-one respects or even acknowledges them as a power. The only thing that they are good for is dropping bombs.
In Vietnam they dropped 300 tons of bombs for every man woman and child in NV and still they lost.
The most sophisticated weapon that the Taliban had were AK47s and the might of the USA forces are still losing 16 years into the war.
They use proxies to get any result, and then run away when the proxies get hammered.
Lindy England is their pin-up girl and the only soldier who showed any courage in the last 70 years was Chelsea Manning.
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fprovidenceschools.files.wordpress.com%2F2015%2F06%2Fjrotc-6-4-15-2.jpg&f=1
This is a ‘high school female!
#2 by Simon Hawkins on 10/06/2017 - 9:34
Trump’s a Bozo but still safer than Hillary, who by now would probably have us at war with the Russians, if not already dead.
#3 by PJ London on 10/06/2017 - 9:34
Hi Simon,
Fortunately we have a photo of the evening.
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fupload.wikimedia.org%2Fwikipedia%2Fcommons%2F9%2F9c%2FBozo%2527s_Circus_1968.JPG&f=1
#4 by Phibbs on 10/06/2017 - 9:34
Anything’s better than that Zionist witch, Hillary Clinton.
#5 by Ladybat2 on 10/06/2017 - 9:34
OMG… we are living in the twilight zone.