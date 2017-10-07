The unknowable Stephen Paddock and the ultimate mystery: Why?

ed note–there is no ‘ultimate mystery’ surrounding Paddock and ‘WHY’ he did what he did. The very act of asking such a questions is nothing more than a very subtle and clever manner by which organized Jewish interests firmly in control of the Mainstream media in America steer public thought and perception on matters such as this in directions that are safe for them. In the same manner that they perpetually ask the question ‘WHY’ Hitler did what he did and then offer all sorts of off the all theories dealing with his days as an art student or that he might secretly have had ‘Jewish blood,’ they make sure in such a process that the obvious reasons–Judaic involvement in Germany’s betrayal before, during and after WWI, the Bolshevik Revolution, the demise of Germany during the Weimar days, etc, never sees the light of day.

Likewise, as pertains this latest event involving the Las Vegas massacre, everyone will talk about gun control–pro and con…Everyone will talk about the need for ‘increased and enhanced security’ for public events of this type…Everyone will talk about ‘increased scrutiny’ for those seeking to purchase a gun…We’ll hear all sorts of talk about limits on ammo purchases, a ban on high-capacity magazines, bans on ‘bump stocks’ and other items that are only tangentially related to these massacres, because the fact of the matter is that once someone gets it into his or her brain to go out and kill a bunch of innocent people, they’ll find the means to do it, even if it is driving a truck into a crowd as has taken place as of late.

What we will not hear of course is any discussion concerning the role that the JMSM has itself played in molding the collective American mind where violence is like a form of pornography. Like the dog featured in Stephen King’s novel Cujo who–due to having been infected with rabies–becomes an out of control killing machine by the end of the story, likewise there are perfectly understandable, explainable and PREDICTABLE reasons why massacres of this type happen, and it due ENTIRELY to the psychological programming to which Americans have been subjected now for 50 years by those who have a vested interest in destroying all respect of life in the minds of a nation’s citizens whose military power has been consigned towards the long-term project of murdering 2 billion Muslims around the world for the benefit of the Jewish state.

THAT is the answer to the ‘ultimate mystery’ as to WHY these murders happen, which is that Americans have been deliberately programmed to do so, and by the very same parties asking such questions, who engage in such rhetorical exercises in order to make sure that the one reason responsible for all this murder and mayhem is NEVER brought up for consideration or discussion.