UK – ‘Anti-Semitic’ blogger who called Auschwitz a ‘theme park’ to stand trial

TIMES OF ISRAEL – A blogger accused of posting an anti-Semitic song online denying the Holocaust is to stand trial in January following a campaign by a Jewish charity.

Alison Chabloz penned the song (((Survivors))), which describes notorious death camp Auschwitz as “a theme park”. She performed it, along with another called Nemo’s Anti-Semitic Universe, at a conference hosted by a group called The London Forum in September last year.

The London Forum describes itself as “a conference group for nationalists, identitarians, thinkers and commentators”.

During Wednesday’s hearing Chabloz was arrested and taken for questioning on suspicion of further offences and proceedings continued without her.

Chabloz, 53, of Town Lane, Charlesworth, in Glossop, Derbyshire, originally faced a private prosecution by a Jewish charity after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to pursue the case.

She was prosecuted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, which criticised the CPS over its lack of action on anti-Semitic hate crime.

The CPS later reversed its decision not to prosecute and pressed charges against Chabloz in March.

She is charged with two counts of sending by a public communications network an offensive, indecent or menacing message or material.

She also faces two alternative counts of “causing” offensive material to be sent by a public communications network after her performance at the London Forum was posted on her blog, Tellmemorelies.wordpress.com.

The blogger has yet to enter her pleas to the charges but has indicated that she will deny all counts.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday, Chabloz was arrested by two officers from Derbyshire Constabulary on suspicion of further offences of sending offensive material by a public communications network.

She was taken to be questioned at a London police station while the hearing continued in her absence.

The (((Survivors))) song includes lyrics such as: “Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies? Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes.”

It also says: “Now Auschwitz, holy temple, is a theme park just for fools, the gassing zone a proven hoax, indoctrination rules.”

On Wednesday, District Judge John Zani listed her trial for January 10 next year, while a further preliminary hearing was listed for October 25. She is due to enter her pleas to the charges at the next hearing.