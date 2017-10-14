Did Israel ask Germany to resize submarine to accommodate for nuclear missiles?

Report: Israel asked Germany to lengthen submarines, leading Germany to suspect that Israel planned on using them for nuclear missiles.
A new report says that Israel asked Germany to extend the length of the submarines it planned on purchasing, spooking the Germans, who surmised that Israel wanted the submarines retrofitted to be compatible with nuclear missiles.
The report, which was the result of an investigation between Ronan Bergman from Yediot Aharonot and the German Die Zeit newspaper, said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposed the request and even demanded the opinion of the German intelligence services, which eventually approved the request. Israel was not aware of the behind the scenes drama.
Bergman wrote that the change to make the submarines nuclear compatible can explain why Israel’s security establishment suddenly supported the expensive submarine acquisition after years of opposing it.
Israel’s purchase of the Dolphin submarines have become a controversial issue, as police are looking into a potential conflict of interest charges. The investigation into what is known as Case 3000 began in November after allegations that David Shimron, the personal attorney and second cousin of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, convinced Netanyahu to purchase the subs from ThyssenKrupp rather than through an international tender.
Police suspect a series of crimes was committed surrounding the purchase of three submarines from the German company ThyssenKrupp, including bribery, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.
Netanyahu currently is not a suspect in Case 3000, police have asserted. However, police have arrested some of the top figures in Israel’s political and security establishment, such as former Navy Chief Major General Eliezer Marom, former Israeli navy commando head Shai Brosh, and top associates to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud).
The submarine deal, which would take about 10 years to fulfill, is meant to replace three older submarines in the Israeli Navy’s fleet.
#1 by Brad Golding on 10/14/2017 - 9:34
Of course they did! That is how they plan to start a war between Russia and the US by launching a nuke from one of their boats just off the US coast, at the US, and making sure the jewstream media of the jewnited states of ‘meriKKKacan is ready to start blaming Russia straight away if things are not looking good for them in the Middle East.
The other reason would be to execute the Samson option to destroy israhell if things get fatally ugly for the bastards. Naturally, Bibsy, his zionazi mates and the Rothschilds will survive to start all over again, blaming Russia for their new holohoax!