«
»

Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein–‘I Am Israeli in My Heart and Mind…Jews should get as organized as the mafia in fighting anti-Semitism’


continue reading

This entry was posted on 10/14/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by 5 dancing shlomos on 10/14/2017 - 9:34

    jew is jew is jew

  2. #2 by We Are One on 10/14/2017 - 9:34

    What else can you expect from a scorpion? Am Beelzebub Chai.

  3. #3 by George on 10/14/2017 - 9:34

    They already are “organized as the mafia in fighting anti-Semitism’”

    If only Gentiles should be so organized in fighting the Jew:

    http://citizensamericaparty.org/Serpent_Race.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: