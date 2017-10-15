IRELAND – Jewish Population Rises by 30%, Much to Surprise of Locals

Ed-note – It is not long now when, like in America, public display of crosses and Christian symbols will be made illegal only to be replaced by giant Jewish menorahs. And guess who will carry the blame for all of this? That’s right, the Muslims.

The Prophet killers have declared a war to death against Christ (PBUH), his name, his legacy. They have been hard at work to remove all Christian symbols in what were once Christian countries, as if to erase their Christian memory. They have had some great success in countries such as the USA and the Church’s eldest daughter – France. But that is not enough. They now need to go to the next level without being discovered and have found the perfect cover for their crimes: the Muslims.

Muslims have become the new Christ Killers.

How many times have we heard that the removal of Nativity Scene in Europe, the removal of more and more Christian symbols are done ‘because it offends the Muslims’.

All WN stray dogs have been spreading this new judaic gospel of Satan long before the ‘Migrant Crisis’ started and will be used as the main vehicle to transmit this new found truth that the Muslims – not the jews – are the only enemies of Christ/Christianity and have been all along, even before Islam emerged on the historical scene.

Most average Europeans have always believed that the Muslims are destroying our ‘Christian Heritage’ and will easily, once again, fall into this judaic trap, as they have been falling into all judaic traps for the past 500 years.

I have seen many demonstrations of Europeans protesting at the conversion of an abandoned church into a mosque, preferring it to be totally razed to the ground or replaced by a brothel rather than seeing it being revived under the banner of a monotheistic-Abrahamic. But I have yet to see Europeans protesting against the bulldozing of innumerable centuries old monasteries, churches, abbeys, crosses etc.

The Ugly Truth is that Europeans/Westerners have been destroying their Christian heritage ever since the Renaissance and the Reformation/Protestantism, that bastard child born of the union between the Renaissance and judaism.

It is the Westerners who have been willingly and cheerfully erasing the Christian fibers that was part of them. No one has been more hateful in their passionate attacks against Catholicism than the Westerners themselves. And no one is more violently and ferociously opposed to a revivification of Christianity on European soil than the Westerners themselves. The Muslims have nothing to do with it.

And yet, despite these undeniable facts, the overwhelming majority of Westerners, including self-proclaimed ‘Truthers’, refuse to admit the Ugly Truth and love to believe the latest tailor-made Gospel Satan and his Synagogue have concocted for them: the Muslims are the new Christ Killers, the Muslims are the real Christ Killers, the Muslims are the sole Christ killers.

Like the jews, their masters, most of Westerners are now beyond redemption.

HAARETZ – Arresting a decades-long decline, the Jewish population in Ireland rose by nearly 30 percent between 2011 and 2016, the Irish Times reported Friday.

According to the 2016 Irish census, there are now 2,557 Jews in Ireland, a 28.9 percent increase from 2011, when the last census was taken. Over half of all Jews in Ireland (1,539) live in the capital, Dublin.

The figures came to a surprise to many, since the Jewish population of Ireland was thought to be in terminal decline after reaching a high of nearly 4,000 in 1946. The 2016 figure was the highest recorded since the 1971 census.

The Irish Times attributed the increase to the influx of young Jewish professionals working with high-tech U.S. multinational firms, which have set up offices in the Emerald Isle.

The newspaper also noted that the vast majority of the new arrivals “follow the trend of young people in the other larger faith groupings and are believed to be primarily secular and non-practising.”

Maurice Cohen, the chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, told the Irish Independent, “The reality is that the accurate number of Jewish people living in Ireland today will be easily in excess of 3,000.

“When you take into consideration those who are not practicing regularly and those who are in mixed-religious marriages, I’m sure the actual number of Jews in the country is higher than that reflected in the census,” he said. “Then there are a few who, for one reason or another, will not put down ‘Jewish’ for personal reasons.

Commenting on the influx of young high-tech professionals, he said, “We’re getting to a stage now where the new wave of incoming Jewish migrants may outnumber the traditional population, which have been here for so long.”

The Irish Independent noted the absense of a “Jewish” tick-box option on the census form, meaning recipients had to complete the “other” box in the “religion” column and manually insert the word “Jewish” – which it called “a major bone of contention for the Jewish community.”

In March 2016, Haaretz reported that Ireland’s Jewish community expected the census to confirm its worst fears about an ongoing exodus. The 135-year-old synagogue in Cork, in southwestern Ireland, shuttered in April 2016 because of falling membership, leaving only three synagogues in the entire country, all of them in Dublin (down from 11 in the 1940s).

There is also one synagogue in Belfast, north of the border in Northern Ireland.

While references to Jews in Ireland date to 1079, the first permanent settlement was established in the late 15th century by Marrano Jews expelled from Portugal.

The Jews were never a massive demographic force there. The majority arrived from Lithuania in the late 19th century, escaping persecution and disembarking in Cork – either because they sensed the upcoming warm embrace, as some would have it, or because they mistakenly believed they had reached New York.