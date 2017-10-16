How They Do It–Israel suspends plan to set up database of Jewish students in US

After exposure, Haaretz reports, company set up by Ministry of Diaspora Affairs puts initiative to collect names, info of young American Jews on hold

ed note–all should understand that Israel already set up this database years ago. If it is one thing that can be said about the Judaic method, it is that the Jews are very thorough and that very little takes them by surprise. Furthermore, they don’t generally broadcast their plans and intentions ahead of time as doing so gives an edge and an advantage to their enemies, which includes EVERYONE.

So the question must be asked, what then is this all about? Why the story in Haaretz, followed up by the hasty announcement that Israel has had her personal ‘coming to Jesus’ moment and thus decided against doing this?

The answer to these questions lies in first considering the motto of Mossad, Israel’s assassination/blackmail/false flag agency–‘By way of deception, we shall make war’…

1. Every single Jew worldwide is considered part of the ‘Sayanim’ network, or ‘helpers’ to the Jewish state, as described by former Mossad case office Victor Ostrovsky in his book ‘By Way of Deception’. As he detailed in his book, there is already an existing database of Jews worldwide which the Mossad calls upon in various situations to assist in various missions. These sayanim are not ‘spies’ per se. They are bankers, doctors, lawyers, travel agents, owners of used car lots, etc, who have ‘something’ that Israel needs at a particular moment and which they are expected to deliver, at no cost, simply because they are Jews and it is incumbent upon them to help other Jews.

Now, having said this, if Mossad already had a database–decades ago–of Jews around the world, coupled with detailed information concerning their particular ‘talent’ or resource that could/can be utilized for the benefit of Israel, I guaran-damn-tee you they already have a database of college students–not just in the US, but throughout the world, given the importance that these individuals play today and tomorrow in ‘assisting’ Judea, Inc in her various ‘missions’.

SO again, the ? that must be asked is as follows–why float the story that this ‘thing’ is being planned, followed up by the announcement that this ‘thing’ has been cancelled?

The answer to this is several fold–

1. Given Israel’s penchant for blowing things up and then blaming it on someone else, undoubtedly the intelligence services of every country around the world are actively watching not only the Israeli nationals residing in their own respective countries but their own citizens of the non-Gentile persuasion as well. No, this fact does not make the news, but it is a fact nonetheless, including in the most Judaic-friendly country in the world, the USA. Recall that in the run-up to the Israeli-engineered terrorist false flag attacks of 9/11, for months ahead of time there were hundreds of Israeli ‘art students’ running all over the place and trying to penetrate USGOV installations under the guise of selling ‘art’, as well as manning various kiosks at malls throughout the US.

It was later revealed through various news reports where USGOV sources were interviewed that both the art students and the individuals manning the kiosks all had prior training in intelligence work in Israel and that the sheer size and scope of it all led the US intelligence community to assume that both the ‘kiosk’ and ‘art student’ operations were functioning in some capacity for some intelligence operation originating out of Israel, not in gathering information per se but rather, forcing the intelligence services of the USGOV to dedicate huge amounts of resources towards following/monitoring/investigating these hundreds (or even thousands) of Judaic red herrings scurrying all over the fruited plain while the handful of real spies and saboteurs setting up the terrorist attacks escaped notice.

And it can be assumed that in some fashion, this is exactly what has just taken place with the release of this story involving the ‘database’ of Jewish college students and then the announcement that it has been ‘cancelled’. It is a red herring of sorts whose true purpose will probably not be discovered until later when something goes BOOM and in the aftermath people begin piecing together the various parts of this Judaic ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ puzzle.

Either way, there is every reason/justification for assuming that it is in some fashion designed to confuse Gentiledom, because, as much as a law of nature as gravity itself, ‘fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie.’

The Israeli government was forced to suspend an initiative to set up a database of Jewish students across university campuses in the United States after the controversial plan was exposed, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

The plan, initiated by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs headed by Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett, was aimed at strengthening the Jewish identity of young American Jews and bolstering their connection to Israel. The database of names was to be run by a company set up by the ministry called Mosaic United, Haaretz reported.

Hillel International, “the largest Jewish campus organization in the world,” said it did not know of the initiative until approached by Haaretz for comment.

In a statement, the organization said it “immediately investigated and made clear to Mosaic United our objections to this initiative.”

“We believe the initiative in this tender is not in the best interest of engaging American Jewish college students. Based on our objections, Mosaic United has agreed to take down the tender from its website and cancel this initiative. We appreciate Mosaic United’s swift response to our concerns,” read the statement.

In a post on its website, Mosaic United said the project was frozen because the “written tender published fails to reflect the essence of the intended project and causes undue confusion.”

Mosaic United added that it was putting the tender “on hold and any further discussion will be based on the directive of the Steering Committee.”

Haaretz has reported that Mosaic United planned to outsource the project to a company that specializes in data mining and setting up databases. The deadline for the tender was set for October 27.

“The idea is to set up a database of all Jewish students in the United States (some 350,000 students) and to map daily all the Jewish/Israel events taking place on campuses, along with a daily structural mapping of Jewish/Israeli online content from around the web,” Haaretz quoted the original tender as stating.

The database would have been divided into Jewish subgroups for “micro-targeting purposes”; they would have received materials deemed of interest to them based on various factors, the newspaper report said.

Rabbi Avraham Infeld, former head of Hillel International, who sits on Mosaic United’s advisory board, said he intended to resign over the initiative.

“I’m in total shock,” he told Haaretz. “For some time now, I’ve been contemplating resigning because although I’m a member of the advisory board, nobody there has ever asked for my advice. I was asked to delay my resignation, but now that I have become aware of this new initiative, which no one ever consulted me about and was never discussed in any of our meetings, I can no longer see any reason to delay it.”

In March this year, Mosaic United CEO Amy Holtz stepped down from her role without public explanation.