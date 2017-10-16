Leading Israeli rabbi–‘The root and core of the Jewish state is the Torah’

Israel National News

“The ideals of religious Zionism through which we have been privileged to build the land are the branches,” Rabbi Shapira explained, adding, “The root, the core and the oven that warms the whole house of Israel is the depth of the Torah that flows through us.”

“This is a public issue that the entire public needs to enlist in, the entire public must feel its connection to it, and the entire public must feel that it draws strength from there.”

“We were partners in the establishment of the state and continued afterward to develop the land where others grew weak, and the building of the land, especially in Judea and Samaria, demanded of us strong idealism,” he continued.

“Now the question is – who are we, really? We have done all we can for the Land of Israel and we will continue to do all that is demanded of us within that context, but who are we? The truth is, that we cleave to the G-dly Torah and draw our life-force from there.”

Rabbi Shapira thus issued a rallying call to support the current campaign in support of Torah scholars.

“The most important thing one can do with his money is to support Torah learners, to uphold the Torah within himself and within the community and imbue new life into this nation. This is the main thing,” he said.