Leading Israeli rabbi–‘The root and core of the Jewish state is the Torah’

Israel National News
“The ideals of religious Zionism through which we have been privileged to build the land are the branches,” Rabbi Shapira explained, adding, “The root, the core and the oven that warms the whole house of Israel is the depth of the Torah that flows through us.”
“This is a public issue that the entire public needs to enlist in, the entire public must feel its connection to it, and the entire public must feel that it draws strength from there.”
“We were partners in the establishment of the state and continued afterward to develop the land where others grew weak, and the building of the land, especially in Judea and Samaria, demanded of us strong idealism,” he continued.
“Now the question is – who are we, really? We have done all we can for the Land of Israel and we will continue to do all that is demanded of us within that context, but who are we? The truth is, that we cleave to the G-dly Torah and draw our life-force from there.”
Rabbi Shapira thus issued a rallying call to support the current campaign in support of Torah scholars.
“The most important thing one can do with his money is to support Torah learners, to uphold the Torah within himself and within the community and imbue new life into this nation. This is the main thing,” he said.
#1 by Liberty4awl on 10/16/2017 - 9:34
“We were partners in the establishment of the state and continued afterward to develop the land where others grew weak”.
What is meant by weak? Perhaps this,
Excerpt from the book “The Birth of Israel” by Israeli author, Simha Flapan : “For the entire day of April 9, 1948, Irgun and LEHI soldiers carried out the slaughter in a cold and premeditated fashion…The attackers ‘lined men, women and children up against the walls and shot them,’…The ruthlessness of the attack on Deir Yassin shocked Jewish and
world opinion alike, drove fear and panic into the Arab population, and led to the flight of unarmed civilians from their homes all over the country.”Menachem Begin hailed the taking of Deir Yassin as a “splendid act of conquest that would serve as a model for the future”. In a note to his commanders he wrote: “Tell the soldiers: you have made history in Israel with your attack and your conquest. Continue thus until victory. As in Deir Yassin and everywhere else, we will attack and smite the enemy. God, God, Thou has chosen us for conquest.”
A rabid and parasitical people who claim war is their harvest,
“Wars are the Jews harvest, for with them we wipe out the Christians and get control of their gold. We have already killed 100 million of them, and the end is not yet.” (Chief Rabbi in France, in 1859, Rabbi Reichorn.)
T.h.e.y. (The Hebrews Enslaving You) even told us how this is accomplished,
“Give me control of a nations currency and I care not who makes its laws.” Mayer Amschel Rothschild
“If my son’s did not WANT wars there would be NONE”. Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild
“Can anything be more absurd than that a nation should apply to an individual to maintain its credit, and with it’s credit, its existence and its comfort as a people?” — Lionel Rothschild: quoted by Benjamin D’Israeli in 1844
“What is the crime of robbing a bank, compared with the crime of founding one?”
Bertolt Brecht
Is it time to clean our Earthly house? With the disinfectant of the 110th?