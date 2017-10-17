‘Scaramucci Post’ Asks: How Many Jews Were Killed in the Holocaust?

Twitter users eviscerate account reportedly linked to former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci

Haaretz

A social media project affiliated with former White House Communications Director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci published a poll on Tuesday asking people how many Jews they thought were killed in the Holocaust. Hundreds of engraged answers and less than hour later, the post was deleted.

The poll was posted on the Twitter account of “The Scaramucci Post”, an initiative associated with the former senior Trump adviser who spent a brief ten days as communications director, fired after giving an expletive filled interview attacking several senior White House officials, none of whom still work in the administration.

Scaramucci doesn’t directly manage the outlet bearing his name, but he spoke at an event launching the project in New York last month.

On Tuesday, the twitter account of “The Scaramucci Post” – which has 24,000 followers – published a poll asking “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?” Users were given multiple options, all of them far below the actual number: six milllion.

After the wave of online outrage, Scaramucci said he had not been aware of the poll’s publication.

The poll was uploaded by Lance Laifer, a friend of Scaramucci who appears to be the person running the”Scaramucci Post” account. Laifer said he apologized for publishing it, and claimed that Scaramucci himself is traveling in London and had nothing to do with the poll.

The ADL had called on Scaramucci to take down the post.

Last month, Scaramucci announced in an event that he planned to launch the Scaramucci Post as a media outlet that published only on social media. But the extent of his involvement with the Twitter account remains unclear, as is the actual state of the project itself.

“We have absolutely no idea what The Scaramucci Post is, and neither do you,” Scaramucci told The Hill at the launch. “But we launched it today and we launched with great fanfare, and so we’ll have to see how the whole thing unfolds,” he said.