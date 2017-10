Israel Plans 2,615 New Settlement Housing Units; Get Busy Paying Your Taxes, Americans!

BY RICHARD EDMONSON – The [Israeli] government is sending a clear message to settlers–build illegally and anywhere and we will find a solution for you. It is clear that Netanyahu is prioritizing his settler constituency over the rule of law and the possibility for peace. Build illegally and anywhere you want. We’ll find a solution for you. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 10/18/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.