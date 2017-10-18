Neo-Nazi Quits Movement After Revealing He’s both Jewish and Gay

A prominent British white supremacist has announced that he is renouncing his extremism and is coming out of the closet as a gay man with Jewish ancestry

ed note–the obvious question that needs to be asked in this is as follows–How many other ‘leaders’ within the WN ‘muuvmnt’ are also ‘damaged goods’ in this manner, just keeping it under wraps for the moment?

As we have pointed out here for many years to the screeching denunciation of sizable portions of ‘duh muuvmnt’, the entire WN paradigm as it exists now (and has for many years) is merely an extension of Judea, Inc’s drive to divide gentiledom as a means of weakening and confusing any and all resistance to Judaic aims. Andrew Anglin, just to name one, has been and remains one of their most valuable assets, but he is by no means the only one, and anyone who believes that adhering to the cult of Hitler, beating their chests like gorillas and verbally/physically assaulting Muslims , people of color, and refugees fleeing the violence that has been wrought against their countries by the white, Judaized West is somehow fighting Jewish power is simply beyond deluded–they are delusional.

Haaretz

A prominent British white supremacist has announced that he is renouncing his extremism and is coming out of the closet as a gay man with Jewish ancestry.

Kevin Wilshaw was a leader of the National Front group in the 1980s, frequently spoke at nationalist rallies and was arrested for making racist online statements as recently as this March. But he told Channel 4 that he could no longer stand by his past actions.

Blaming actions on “the Jews” as a group is “the generalization that leads to six million people being deliberately murdered,” he said. He disclosed that his mother was part-Jewish with the maiden name Benjamin.

He also said that because of his sexuality he had “been the recipient of the very hatred of the people I want to belong to if you’re gay it is acceptable in society but with these group of people it’s not acceptable, and I found on one or two occasions when I was suspected of being gay I was subjected to abuse.”

Channel 4 correspondent Paraic O’Brien wrote that “Mr. Wilshaw admits that being a Nazi who is gay – but with a Jewish background – is a contradiction.”