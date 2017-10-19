«

TUT Broadcast Oct 18, 2017


Tonight’s program–

1. A continued discussion of the events in Las Vegas and why–even if there were a case to be made that there is much more to it than simply what is being revealed by the JMSM–it is impossible for the 9/11 Truth movement to make any headway in revealing the deeper implications of this terrible event due to the self-inflicted damage done to the credibility of ‘the movement’ as a result of the league of nutters claiming that Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon Bombing, San Bernardino, the Pulse Nightclub Shooting, etc, were all ‘hoaxes’ that ‘never took place’.

2. A discussion of the recent ‘declaration of independence’ on the part of the Kurds and how Israel plans on using this in keeping the momentum going in destabilizing the Middle East in the aftermath of the defeat of ISIS arising out of the heroic successes of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Hezbollah.

And finally, Harvey Weinstein–his meteoric takedown and the likelihood that it was not as much the doing of Judea, Inc as much as it was of Trump, Inc.

As usual, not for the faint of heart or hopelessly closed-minded.

Listen Here

 

This entry was posted on 10/19/2017, 9:34 and is filed under The Ugly Truth Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: