TUT Broadcast Oct 18, 2017

Tonight’s program–

1. A continued discussion of the events in Las Vegas and why–even if there were a case to be made that there is much more to it than simply what is being revealed by the JMSM–it is impossible for the 9/11 Truth movement to make any headway in revealing the deeper implications of this terrible event due to the self-inflicted damage done to the credibility of ‘the movement’ as a result of the league of nutters claiming that Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon Bombing, San Bernardino, the Pulse Nightclub Shooting, etc, were all ‘hoaxes’ that ‘never took place’.

2. A discussion of the recent ‘declaration of independence’ on the part of the Kurds and how Israel plans on using this in keeping the momentum going in destabilizing the Middle East in the aftermath of the defeat of ISIS arising out of the heroic successes of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Hezbollah.

And finally, Harvey Weinstein–his meteoric takedown and the likelihood that it was not as much the doing of Judea, Inc as much as it was of Trump, Inc.

As usual, not for the faint of heart or hopelessly closed-minded.