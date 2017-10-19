Iran guards vow to boost missile program in defiance of US pressure



Announcement by militia comes after Trump administration condemned Tehran’s ‘destructive’ behavior at UN

ed note–as we have counseled here many times, before people autonomically react to Trump’s (seemingly) aggressive posture towards Iran with the usual ‘he’s doing all this cuz’ he luvs djooz,’ business, first look at the series of events as they unfold and the results they produce before jumping the gun.

Indeed, Trump, Inc understands that the situation in the Middle East–and particularly America’s unswerving, unquestioning loyalty to the demands and dictates of the criminal enclave known as Judea, Inc–has become a serious liability for the US. In the first case, it has reduced America’s standing and prestige around the world, as all have now come to see the mighty Uncle Sam as a mere shabbos goy tasked with doing Israel’s dirty work. Equally–or perhaps more important than this however–is how the dynamics have changed since Russia and Iran have entered the picture with their victories over ISIS in Syria. Gaining in prestige and credibility as a result of this, they both stand a very good chance of moving into the credibility vacuum created by the loss of face for the US, at which point, both powers–who would undoubtedly receive the lion’s share of world support for doing so–would begin implementing their own ‘final solution’ to the problem in the Middle East involving the Jews and the Palestinians.

However, Trump, Inc has a problem, and especially in the form of the insane religious right wingers currently in control in Israel, who do not want a peaceful settlement to the situation, but rather, centuries of war, turmoil and bloodshed, which is the ONLY environment in which this dangerous virus known as the Jewish state can exist. Netanyahu will not budge on any solution to the Palestinian issue and is going to fight tooth and nail in preventing any change to Judea, Inc’s plans vi a vis ‘Greater Israel’ stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates.

What Trump needs then in getting Nutty Netty to budge is pressure in the form of his own people–both in Israel and around the world–shitting their britches in fear of the very same ‘Iranian sponsored Holocaust’ which the right wing in Israel has been using for decades in pushing through their various policies and agendas. The more belligerent Trump acts towards Iran, the more Iran responds in like manner as described in this article, the more that Jews begin kvetching over the upcoming ‘holocaust’, the more pressure it put on Netanyahu, the more leverage Trump has in pushing for his peace plan.

Times of Israel

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday vowed to accelerate its controversial ballistic missile program, a day after the US urged the international community to follow the Trump administration’s footsteps and confront Iran over its “destructive conduct” across the Middle East.

“Iran’s ballistic missile program will expand and it will continue with more speed in reaction to Trump’s hostile approach towards this revolutionary organization,” the IRGC said in a statement published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency and translated by Reuters.

The Guard’s statement also blamed the “Zionist regime” along with the White House for implementing “devastating” policies in the region.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the UN Security Council to adopt the Trump administration’s tough approach to Iran and address all aspects of its “destructive conduct” — not just the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump administration has threatened to label the IRGC, a hardline militant organization that operates outside the Iranian army at the behest of the country’s supreme leader, as a terror group.

Haley told the council that Iran “has repeatedly thumbed its nose” at council resolutions aimed at addressing Iranian support for terrorism and regional conflicts and has illegally supplied weapons to Yemen and Hezbollah militants in Syria and Lebanon.

“Worse, the regime continues to play this council,” Haley said. “Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal while it brazenly violates the other limits of its behavior, and we have allowed them to get away with it.”

“This must stop,” she said at the council’s monthly meeting on the Mideast and the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Haley cited a long list of Iranian violations, including threatening freedom of navigation in the Gulf, cyberattacks, imprisonment of journalists and other foreigners, and abuses of its people by persecuting some religions and imprisoning gays and lesbians.

She called Iran’s “most threatening act its repeated ballistic missile launches including the launch this summer of an ICBM enabling missile.”

“This should be a clarion call to everyone in the United Nations,” Haley said. “When a rogue regime starts down the path of ballistic missiles, it tells us that we will soon have another North Korea on our hands.”

Trump’s refusal last week to re-certify the nuclear deal has sparked a new war of words between Iran and the United States, fueling growing mistrust and a sense of nationalism among Iranians.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the European Union — the other parties to the nuclear accord — all have been urging Trump’s administration not to abandon the accord.

Trump has yet to announce a withdrawal from the pact, instead kicking it to Congress for a decision.