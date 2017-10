US billionaires could destroy the Israel Lobby, but they won’t

SOTT – Fact: U.S. billionaires (even just one or two) could, if they wished, totally destroy the power of the Israel Lobby in a few months. All they would have to do is form an independent media network (as Oprah Winfrey, worth “only” $3.1 billion created OWN) and use it to tell the United States public the sordid truth about Israel’s ruling class. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 10/20/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.